DACAMERA to Present Pat Metheny with James Francies and Joe Dyson

DACAMERA, a Houston-based presenter of chamber music and jazz concerts, announced jazz guitarist Pat Metheny on Friday, February 25 at Cullen Theater, Wortham Theater Center. The performance will feature new and reimagined works from Metheny's Side-Eye project, a rotating platform for upcoming musicians-the latest version showcasing Houston native pianist James Francies and New Orleans drummer Joe Dyson. During DACAMERA's annual James K. Schooler Memorial Concert, an annual event recognizing the generous bequest made by a loyal DACAMERA subscriber and donor, the performance marks the long-awaited first appearance of Metheny on the DACAMERA stage.

A Missouri native, legendary guitarist Pat Metheny began playing at an early age alongside Kansas City's best jazz musicians, receiving valuable on-the-bandstand experience as a teenager. While working with vibraphone great Gary Burton, Metheny already displayed his trademarked playing style, blending the loose and flexible articulation customarily reserved for horn players with an advanced rhythmic sensibility-a way of playing and improvising that was modern in conception but grounded in the jazz tradition of melody, swing and blues. With the release of his first album, Bright Size Life, Metheny reinvented the traditional "jazz guitar" sound for a new generation of players. Throughout his career, Metheny has continued to redefine the genre by utilizing new technology and constantly working to evolve the improvisational and sonic potential of his instrument.

Houston-born James Francies started on piano at the age of 4. A highly decorated tenure at HSPVA earned Francies a full scholarship to Manhattan's New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music, where he quickly started building his professional career. Francies' group, Kinetic, has garnered buzz at events like Newport Jazz Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival, NYC Winterfest and BRIC JazzFest. He met Questlove and Roots keyboardist James Poyser a few years ago, and since then has become a go-to resource for Quest and company-subbing for Poyser on Roots concerts and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; participating in the Roots-produced Hamilton cast recording, in addition to other film and TV score work organized by Quest; and, currently, collaborating with The Roots emcee Black Thought on a Broadway show.

Recognized for his talent at an early age, New Orleans native Joe Dyson has made a name for himself as an up-and-coming drummer to watch. After being placed in the Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong Summer Jazz Camp, he was shadowed by the late, great clarinetist Alvin Batiste, and his longtime bandleader and mentor, alto saxophonist Donald Harrison. He went on to graduate from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), and was accepted to Berklee College of Music. Joe has shared the stage with Ellis Marsalis, Jon Batiste, Leo Nocentelli, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Pedrito Martinez and more. He has appeared on over 30 albums, including releases like Dr. Lonnie Smith's All In My Mind, Sullivan Fortner's Aria and Christian aTunde Adjuah's Grammy-nominated Emancipation Procrastination.

DACAMERA's jazz music series continues with Joel Ross' Good Vibes on Saturday, April 23 at Cullen Theater.

Tickets for Pat Metheny Side Eye start at $47.50. Tickets are available by contacting DACAMERA, 1402 Sul Ross, at 713-524-5050 or online at www.dacamera.com. Tickets for students and senior citizens are always half-price. $5 student rush tickets are available 30 minutes before each concert begins.

All DACAMERA patrons will be required to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination, and photo identification. This policy applies to ticketed events at all of our venues. In addition, all patrons must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times, except while actively eating or drinking. Learn more at dacamera.com/covid-19-protocols/