DACAMERA Presents John Scofield Quartet On October 4

Da Camera of Houston's 2019-20 season begins its jazz series with the long-awaited Da Camera debut of the John Scofield Quartet at the Cullen Theater, Wortham Theater Center on Friday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. A lauded powerhouse jazz guitarist and composer, Scofield will be joined in Houston by Bill Stewart, drums; Vicente Archer, bass; and George Colligan, piano and organ, subbing for Gerald Clayton.

Born in Ohio and raised in suburban Connecticut, Scofield took up the guitar at age 11, inspired by both rock and blues players. He attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. After a debut recording with Gerry Mulligan and Chet Baker, Scofield was a member of the Billy Cobham- George Duke band for two years. In 1977, he recorded with Charles Mingus and joined the Gary Burton Quartet before beginning his international career as a bandleader and recording artist in 1978.

Scofield performed with Miles Davis from 1982 to 1985, positioning him firmly at the forefront of contemporary jazz guitarists. Since that time, he has prominently led his own groups, recorded more than 30 albums as a leader and collaborated with greats including Pat Metheny, Charlie Haden, Eddie Harris, Bill Frisell, Brad Mehldau, Jack DeJohnette and many more. Scofield's musical repertoire includes stints across psychedelic rock, funk and soul, but is united by the blues undercurrent that has been present in all of his music since he first began playing.

Da Camera's jazz music series continues with Blue Note Records 80th Birthday Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 2, and Branford Marsalis on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Tickets for John Scofield Quartet start at $42.50 and are available by contacting Da Camera, 1402 Sul Ross, at 713-524-5050 or online at www.dacamera.com. Tickets for students and senior citizens are always half-price. $5 student rush tickets are available 30 minutes before the concert begins.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You