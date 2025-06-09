Clear Springs, Stratford, and Carver High Schools Take Top Honors at 2025 Tommy Tune Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) celebrated Houston’s brightest young theatre talent at the 2025 Tommy Tune Awards, honoring excellence in high school musical theatre. The evening brought together schools from across the region to celebrate student achievement in performance, design, and direction.

Clear Springs High School took home Outstanding Musical – Tier 1 for their production of Hadestown: Teen Edition, while Stratford High School earned Outstanding Musical – Tier 2 for Disney's The Little Mermaid.

The two students selected to represent Houston at the national Jimmy Awards were Carlos Garza (Catch Me If You Can, Pearland High School) and Alyssa Dorsey (Dreamgirls, G.W. Carver Magnet High School). Runners-up were Zeina Montifar (Evita, Bridgeland High School) and Holden Hageleberger (The Little Mermaid, Stratford High School).

The prestigious North Star Award was given to Payton Daly (The Kinkaid School), and Jerome Johnson (Hightower High School) received the Congeniality Award. Reagan Wilson (G.W. Carver Magnet High School) took home the Spirit Award.

Dreamgirls at G.W. Carver Magnet High School also earned accolades for Outstanding Ensemble, Technical Achievement, and individual honors for Sound Design, Scenic Design, Costume Design, Stage Management, and Direction. Carver’s director Roshunda Jones-Koumba and music director Donte Wright were recognized for their leadership on the production.

Other standout honors included:

Outstanding Orchestra: The Sound of Music, Klein Collins High School (Tier 1); 9 to 5, Kinder HSPVA and Anastasia, Klein High School (Tier 2)

Outstanding Choreography: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Houston Christian High School; 9 to 5, Kinder HSPVA; How to Succeed in Business, Houston Christian High School

Outstanding Lighting Design: Hadestown: Teen Edition, Clear Springs High School; Footloose, The Emery/Weiner School; The Little Mermaid, Stratford High School

Thirty-five finalists were considered for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, with two ultimately chosen to attend the Jimmy Awards, the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, held in New York City. The Jimmy Awards® are presented by The Broadway League Foundation and serve as a national platform to highlight student artistry across the country.

Named after Broadway legend and Houston native Tommy Tune, the awards continue to honor his legacy while spotlighting the next generation of theatrical talent.

For more information about the Tommy Tune Awards and the upcoming Jimmy Awards®, visit tuts.com.

