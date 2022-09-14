Cirque Du Soleil's KOOZA Returns To Houston January 2023

The thrilling, internationally-acclaimed Cirque du Soleil production KOOZA is making a celebrated return to Houston for the second time. From January 25 to March 5, 2023, audiences are invited under the Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park to be swept away by the sheer magic, daredevil performances and mischievous clowns of KOOZA.

More than 10 years after it first debuted in Houston, KOOZA will once again deliver a signature Cirque du Soleil experience in its most exciting form with high flying acrobatics, whimsical characters, lavish costuming, colorful sets, hilarious clowning and a powerful live score. Acclaimed the world over since its opening in 2007, KOOZA has mesmerized close to 8 million spectators with over 4,000 performances in 65 cities across 22 countries.

A breathtaking return to the origins of Cirque du Soleil, KOOZA paystribute to traditional circusin all itssplendor with audacious acrobatic prowess and bold slapstick comedy. Filled with chills, thrills, laughter and wonder, KOOZA unfolds a non-stop, adrenaline-packed series of edge-of-your-seat surprises. Under the watch of a mysterious trickster with electrifying powers, KOOZA follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic yet zany kingdom. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.

Tickets for Houston performances of KOOZA are available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting today at 10 a.m. For free subscription, visit cirqueclub.com. The general public can purchase tickets on September 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.

Undeniably the most daring Cirque du Soleil touring production, KOOZA takes audiences on a thrilling emotional ride with its nail-biting, mind-boggling acrobatics. Inspired by traditional circus arts from around the globe, the show's performances display remarkable showmanship, exceptional execution and incredible agility - notably in the High Wire, Teeterboard and Wheel of Death acts.

Cirque du Soleil has redefined how the world views the circus; from small town talent to a household name. Based in Montreal (Qc), the Canadian organization went on to become a global leader in live entertainment with the creation of world-class immersive and iconic experiences, across 6 continents. Cirque du Soleil connects with audiences by being genuine, human and inclusive. Priv ileged to work with artists from 90 countries to bring their creativity to life on stages around the world, the company aims to make a positive

impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Over the years, more than 215 million people have been inspired, in over 70 different countries. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.