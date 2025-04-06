Art Park Players Raise Their Voices in SISTER ACT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to rejoice! The City of Deer Park Parks and Recreation Department and The Art Park Players are have announced their upcoming production of Sister Act the Musical, starring powerhouse vocalist and national sensation Christina Wells as the unforgettable Deloris Van Cartier.

Based on the iconic 1992 film, Sister Act is a heavenly musical comedy that will have audiences clapping, dancing, and singing in the aisles. Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar-winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this feel-good show delivers dazzling dance numbers, outrageous comedy, and a heartwarming message about the power of sisterhood.

Christina Wells, a fan favorite from America's Got Talent and celebrated Houston performer, brings her signature vocal prowess and magnetic presence to the role of Deloris-a disco diva forced into hiding in a convent after witnessing a crime. With her larger-than-life personality, she turns the convent choir into a soulful, roof-raising sensation... and finds an unlikely place to belong.

"This is a dream casting," says director Alric Davis. "Christina Wells embodies everything Deloris stands for-strength, spirit, and soul. Her voice alone will blow the roof off the theatre, but it's her heart that truly lights up the stage. She's joined by a slew of talented local artists who help make this show something impactful for a whole family!"

Don't miss your chance to experience this divine musical comedy, bursting with gospel-inspired music, over-the-top fun, and a whole lot of heart.

The show runs April 25 through May 10 at Art Park Players Theatre.

Join us for an unforgettable night of music, laughter, and joy as Christina Wells and the Art Park Players take you to church with Sister Act the Musical!

