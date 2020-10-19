An Evening With Queen Diva: Salute To Soul Divas Concert Will Stream

The concert takes place on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 7 pm.

Metropolitan Zoom, The Leader in Virtual Cabaret, Jazz, and Comedy experiences, presents Queen Diva in "An Evening with Queen Diva: Salute to Soul Divas" on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 7 pm CST/8 pm EST on www.metropolitanzoom.com via live from the Divine Voices Media Studios in Houston, Texas. The 75 minute R&B/Soul musical tribute celebration begins with Phyllis Hyman's Disco Hit produced by James Mtume "You Know How To Love Me," with songs from Anita Baker "Caught In Rapture" to Natalie Cole's "La Costa" and Diana Ross "Missing You" and ends with a crowd Phyllis Hyman favorite "Meet Me On The Moon."

ASCAP Songwriter & Publisher and Divine Voices Music Recording Artist Queen Diva (The Beaumont Theater in Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Apollo Theater) has always wanted to produce a tribute singing songs from my favorite R&B/Soul singers that are her greatest influences as a vocalist. Every song that she selected are songs that have touched her or she always wanted to perform live but never had an opportunity. This performance is sure to bring smiles to all attendees worldwide who love and miss traditional R&B/Soul music and the "Soul Divas" Queen Diva has selected to honor in song.

Queen Diva in "An Evening with Queen Diva: Salute to Soul Divas" will be LIVE from Divine Voices Media Studios in Houston, Texas via Metropolitan Zoom on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 7 pm CST/8pm EST on www.metropolitanzoom.com.

General Admission $20, VIP Admission & Virtual Post Showcase Meet and Greet $30 (Talk with Queen Diva immediately after her concert), Virtual Backstage Pass Admission $40 (Spend even more time with Queen Diva after the show behind the scenes at Divine Voices Media Studios).

Tickets and information are available at: https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/queen-diva-112820/dates/Nov-28-2020_at_0700PM

