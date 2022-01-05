Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is Coming to The Society for the Performing Arts
Society for the Performing Arts will present Houston favorite, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM, followed by performances on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM.
PERFORMANCE PROGRAM
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, recognized by U.S. Congressional resolution as a vital American "Cultural Ambassador to the World," has forever changed the perception of American dance. Each performance of their awaited Houston return features the company's signature masterpiece-Revelations.
Revelations
(1960)
Choreography by Alvin Ailey
Music: Traditional
Other Works to be Announced