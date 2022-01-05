Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is Coming to The Society for the Performing Arts

Society for the Performing Arts will present Houston favorite, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM, followed by performances on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM.

PERFORMANCE PROGRAM

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, recognized by U.S. Congressional resolution as a vital American "Cultural Ambassador to the World," has forever changed the perception of American dance. Each performance of their awaited Houston return features the company's signature masterpiece-Revelations.

Robert Battle

Artistic Director

Matthew Rushing

Associate Artistic Director

PROGRAM IN DETAIL

Revelations

(1960)

Choreography by Alvin Ailey

Music: Traditional

Other Works to be Announced

