Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is Coming to The Society for the Performing Arts

pixeltracker

Each performance of their awaited Houston return features the company’s signature masterpiece—Revelations.

Jan. 5, 2022  
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is Coming to The Society for the Performing Arts

Society for the Performing Arts will present Houston favorite, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM, followed by performances on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM.

PERFORMANCE PROGRAM

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, recognized by U.S. Congressional resolution as a vital American "Cultural Ambassador to the World," has forever changed the perception of American dance. Each performance of their awaited Houston return features the company's signature masterpiece-Revelations.

Robert Battle

Artistic Director

Matthew Rushing

Associate Artistic Director

PROGRAM IN DETAIL

Revelations

(1960)

Choreography by Alvin Ailey

Music: Traditional

Other Works to be Announced

www.spahouston.org


Related Articles View More Houston Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Scarf
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Scarf
BWW Jazz Hands Mug
BWW Jazz Hands Mug
Future Broadway Star Baby Onesie
Future Broadway Star Baby Onesie

More Hot Stories For You

  • STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Theatre Calgary in 2022
  • Theatre Calgary Announces Cancellation of All Remaining Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
  • Downstage and Climate Change Theatre Action Present An Evening of Short Plays & Panel Discussion This Week
  • A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to the Stage at Theatre Calgary