A.D. Players at the George Theater Premieres ï»¿HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

How to Die: The Life of Dietrich Bonhoeffer will preview at The George Theater Wednesday, April 9th and 10th, with the official opening on Friday, April, 11th. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays until May 4th.

What are we to do in the face of evil?Â How are we to respond when we're called to grace and peace?Â How to Die: The Life of Dietrich Bonhoeffer is an intricate weaving of the life of the famous pastor and theologian, who, upset by the complacency he saw in the German church toward the Nazi party, makes the hardest decision he's ever had to make.

This highly-theatrical world premiere tells the story of Bonhoeffer from boyhood to martyrdomâ€”having tried and failed to pull off multiple assassination attempts on Adolf Hitler.Â The internal struggle is just as powerful as the external as Bonhoeffer must work through the changing theology of a fractured German church, his obligations to his loved ones, and his core question of the sinful nature of killing a human being in order to stop a genocide. This thoughtful and engaging drama pulls the thread of Bonhoeffer's life as he finds himself woven into an unexpected tapestry where he would daily be confronted by the need to stand for the truth of the Gospel in the face of crushing hostility and punishment.

This World Premiere is directed by Kevin Dean, Artistic Producer at the George. Kevin has been with the company for 25 years, and brings his wealth of experience to this show.. Written by our very own Andy Pederson, the Education & Theater for Young Audiences Director, we're excited to see this Metzler New Works title cross the finish line on our stage. The cast includes David Kenner*, Jeff McMorrough, Luisa Menzen, Shondra Marie*, Werner Richmond*, Spencer Plachy*, Danny Hayes, John Feltch*, Trevor Cone, and Craig Griffin*.

The rest of the production creative team includes Rebecca Skupin* (Stage Manager), Thomas Hardey (Production Assistant), Kirk Domer (Scenic Designer), Michael Mullins (Projection Designer & Sound Designer), David Palmer (Lighting Designer), Marissa Marsh (Costume Designer)

For more information on how to receive press comps or other productions at the A.D. Players, go to their website adplayers.org or call the Box Office at (713) 526-2721.Â

