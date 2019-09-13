A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD to Take the Stage at Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater opens its new Theater for Youth season with the wonderful musical, A Year with Frog and Toad, based on the beloved books by Arnold Lobel. "We are so excited to be celebrating our 40th Theater for Youth season!" shared Vivienne M. St. John, MST Theater for Youth Artistic Director. "40 years of bringing beloved book characters and remarkable heroes to inspire and entertain young people. This season is about friendship, integrity and strength of character with many of our hit shows from our 40 year history returning by popular demand. There is no better way to start than journeying through the seasons and adventures of Frog and Toad as they show us that anything is possible with friends by your side." The production will run Sundays, September 29 & October 6 at 12:30pm & 3:30pm and Saturdays, October 12 - 26 at 10:30am and 1:30pm at MST's Midtown location, 3400 Main St. in Matchbox4. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $16 - $24.

Main Street Theater offers Accommodations Performances. There is a Sensory-Friendly/Relaxed performance October 6 at 3:30pm. October 26 at 1:30pm is an ASL interpreted performance. October 26 at 10:30am, Audio Description is available: advance reservations required (7 days minimum; email vivienne@mainstreettheater.com). Large print playbills are also available at Will Call.

Sunday, September 29: Join us as we partner with the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center for Frog and Toad crafts, biofact fun, and more, both before and after the shows! Sunday, October 6: It's Grandparents Day at Frog and Toad! Grandparents, join us for a special day with grandchildren, making memories with photo ops and more. Plan to arrive 30 minutes before your performance.

This whimsical musical follows two best friends through four, fun-filled seasons. They plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding, eat cookies and learn life lessons along the way. A sweet tale of the power of friendship! Recommended for Pre-Kindergarten and up. Children under the age of 3 (including sleeping babies) not allowed in the theater.

The production is directed by Jimmy Phillips with musical direction by Steven Jones. The cast includes Seth Cunningham, Megan Jankovic, Anna Pritchett, Rodrick Randall, and Jonathan Teverbaugh. The design team is Amber Stepanik (costume design), Jonathan Middents (set design), Katie Gruenhagen (lighting design), Shawn W. St. John (sound design), and Mark B. Robbins (props). Choreography is by Jimmy Phillips. Danielle Docwra is the production stage manager.

Photo Credit: RicOrnelProductions





