4th Wall Theatre Company Presents Filmed Version of One-Woman Play RANDOM ACTS

4th Wall Theatre Company, Houston's home for extraordinary performances up close, is proud to present the heart-lifting one-woman show RANDOM ACTS, written and performed by Renata Hinrichs and directed by Jessi D. Hill.

In this profoundly moving piece, Ms. Hinrichs revisits moments from her youth as a minister's child on the front lines of the Civil Rights movement in the South Side of Chicago. From witnessing the aftermath of Martin Luther King Jr.'s death, to dancing with Julie Andrews, to receiving an unexpected message of reconciliation, Ms. Hinrichs reveals how the events of the past have shaped her spirit and asks whether a random act of brutality can be transformed by a random act of courage and grace. Somewhere in Transition found this piece "Moving, funny, and more relevant by the minute," and Indie Theater Now calls RANDOM ACTS "A riveting story that had this reviewer in tears for the final 15 minutes."

4th Wall is excited to be able to bring Houston viewers this civil rights era play. "I think it's important to reflect on how the events of the past have shaped us, especially now during the Black Lives Matter movement," notes artistic director Kim Tobin-Lehl. "Ms. Hinrichs' experiences provide an authentic way for us all to re-engage with an important time in our country's history." The 70-minute virtual production will be made available to view beginning the week of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in recognition of the life and legacy of the civil rights leader who was so important to both Ms. Hinrichs' story and the story of our nation.

Ms. Hinrichs found inspiration for RANDOM ACTS while living in New York City during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. "The sirens and searchlights that erupted near St. Vincent's Hospital were reminiscent of the chaos, confusion, and terror I experienced as a child in the midst of the struggle for Civil Rights in the South Side of Chicago in the 1960s," she recalled. RANDOM ACTS was first developed at the FAB Women of the Barrow Group in New York and received the "Best Storytelling Script" Award from the United Solo Festival.

RANDOM ACTS will be available for on-demand streaming from January 20 - February 7, 2021. Tickets to view this production are flexibly priced, including a free option, and are available on 4th Wall's website. Viewers will also have the opportunity to interact directly with the creatives behind RANDOM ACTS on January 14 during 4th Wall's interview series, "Beyond the 4th Wall." Artistic Directors Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl will host Ms. Hinrichs and director Jessi D. Hill for an all access look at the creation of RANDOM ACTS.