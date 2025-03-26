THE TAMED AND THE TEMPTED, LE FILS, and More Set For Hong Kong Repertory Theatre 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hong Kong Repertory Theatre has announced its 2025‒26 season with the theme “Flower．Vangaurd．Silence”, with diverse productions of local classics, international dramas and original new works affirming its commitment to “balanced programming”, incorporating tradition and innovation, and touring fine dramas internationally and around mainland China, reaching theatre lovers everywhere.

HKRep Artistic Director Poon Wai Sum says, “Those moments between a flower blooming and wilting, between appearing and disappearing, between sunrise and sunset, between the curtain's rising and falling, between you and me... These are blossoms that are transient. Together they make our Main Stage offerings. The vanguard stands at the tip of an iceberg, a microcosm of the world, the embodiment of ingenuity, delineating a tortuous path, leading the charge, calling to duty. On this road to theatrical innovation, vanguards are represented in our Black Box Productions. Amidst the clamour, silence hides in the loudest of places, just as Lao Tzu said, “Great sounds are barely audible; great images have no shape”. No matter whether you're in a grand theatre or a studio space, there is always silence. It makes great theatre.

It has been three years since I assumed the mantle of the HKRep. In the past two seasons, I wrote extensively about the season's offerings, continuing our tradition while working with the HKRep team to craft our future. For now, I'll keep my words to a minimum and get to work, putting on beautiful dramas, one after another. Onward we go!”

Highlights of the 2025‒26 season:

Poon Wai Sum and Lee Chun Chow collaborate on the opening programme The Tamed and the Tempted

An all-round sensory theatrical experience with arts tech in The Story of K City

Hong Kong's original musical The Impossible Trial returns triumphant and tours Shanghai and Beijing

The third of French renowned playwright Florian Zeller's “family trilogy”, Le Fils, receives its Hong Kong premiere

After a decade, the classic The Emperor, his Mom, a Eunuch and a Man penned by Poon Wai Sum and directed by Roy Szeto lands on the stage again

Award-winning black comedy The Bucket appears in an updated production, also launching its mainland tour

Vacant Possession makes its debut at the HKRep Black Box, inciting more laughter in the theatre

In the Text Testing Zone, Love Out of Reach and Fall and Flow shine a light on the power of the dramatic script

Comments