Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Announces 2021-22 Season

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) 2021/22 Season is coming in phases. Today, the orchestra announces mainstage programmes from September to December 2021 and collaborations with esteemed arts groups. An array of notable guest artists will be featured together with several premieres. A new discount scheme at URBTIX will also be introduced for this season, offering maximum flexibility and benefits to our Club Bravo members and for the general public.

After an unprecedented period of challenges and isolation, Music Director Jaap van Zweden and the HK Phil invite the audience to share the orchestra's music-making. Embark on a new musical journey with the HK Phil to harbour a love for music!

JAAP is back! HK Phil Music Director Jaap van Zweden returns to Hong Kong, opening the 2021/22 Season on 3 & 4 September 2021, together with three more programmes including the signature Swire Symphony Under The Stars. HK Phil Concertmaster Jing Wang, pianist Avan Yu, violinist Zia Shin, and HK Phil piccolo player, Linda Stuckey, will join Jaap's stage.

Holiday concerts conducted by Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long and HK Phil Chorusmaster and bass-baritone Apollo Wong, along with a superb line-up of artists - mezzo-soprano Samantha Chong, soprano Yuki Ip, erhu player Yiwen Lu, violinist Ning Feng, pianist Serena Wang, guitarist Xuefei Yang, and two choirs - the HK Phil Chorus and The Hong Kong Children's Choir.

Music for everyone! Enjoy music by Mozart and John Williams, with David Greilsammer conducting while playing the piano, and Timothy Sun on saxophone; get ready for a monstrous treat with Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park in Concert - live music by the HK Phil and a big screen for the movie; let Happy Gabby take the children on a mischievous love at first flight musical adventure; hear the sound of the master of the guitar MILOŠ's own Spanish heritage.

SIX Fellows are selected for Fellowship Programme 2021/22 season of The Orchestra Academy Hong Kong, and will start intensive training with the HK Phil in September 2021.

Collaborations with Opera Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Joy of Music Festival 2021, and HKU MUSE.

A new discount scheme at URBTIX for Club Bravo members and the general public is introduced. The more programmes you purchase, the more you save. Tickets are available at URBTIX from 4 August 2021 (Wednesday) 10AM.