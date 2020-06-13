HK Phil Announces Extension Of Jaap Van Zweden's Music Director Tenure Through 2023/24 Season

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) has announced that Jaap van Zweden has accepted to extend his Music Director contract for two more years, through the end of the 2023/24 season. This will bring Maestro van Zweden's extraordinary tenure as Music Director with the orchestra to an impressive 12 years. The HK Phil is thrilled that following his tenure as Music Director, he will hold the title of Conductor Laureate.

Jaap van Zweden, one of today's leading international conductors, has been the orchestra's Music Director since the 2012/13 concert season. Under his dynamic leadership, the HK Phil has attained new heights of artistic excellence, earning international critical acclaim. The orchestra successfully completed a four-year journey through Wagner's Ring Cycle. The concert performances and live Naxos recordings were enthusiastically received by audiences, praised by critics at home and abroad and garnered the Gramophone Orchestra of the Year Award 2019. The HK Phil is the first Asian orchestra to receive this prestigious international award.

"We are most fortunate to have Jaap as our Music Director since 2012. Within a few years of his leadership, he has transformed the HK Phil into a major world-class orchestra," said Y. S. Liu, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Society. "Representing the entire Board of Governors, I am extremely proud of the achievements made by Jaap and all the musicians. We share the commitment to continue striving for the highest artistic excellence, locally, nationally and internationally." The spokesman of the Home Affairs Bureau stated, "The HK Phil is the flagship orchestra in Hong Kong, we are all proud of the marvellous achievements the orchestra has made under the leadership of Music Director Jaap van Zweden."

Jaap van Zweden said, "When I was asked to extend my Music Director tenure with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, I was very happy to do so by two more years. I am very proud of the work we have done together, especially the historic completion of the Wagner Ring Cycle which led to being singled out by Gramophone as the 2019 Orchestra of the Year. Building on our new history of firsts, in May 2021, we will be the first Asian Orchestra to ever appear at the prestigious Concertgebouw Mahler Festival in Amsterdam. We look forward to continuing to scale new heights in the years ahead."

Benedikt Fohr, Chief Executive of the HK Phil said, "The 2023/24 season is an important milestone in the orchestra's history as it will be the 50th anniversary of the HK Phil turning professional. We are excited that the Maestro's directorship of the HK Phil can be extended for another two years so that he can celebrate such a monumental season with us."

Jing Wang, Concertmaster of the HK Phil said, "It is our privilege to work with Maestro van Zweden, as he truly brings the best out in everyone." Lorenzo Iosco, Chair of the Artistic Committee, and Benjamin Moermond, Chair of the Players Committee added, "The HK Phil is proud of its international reputation and the artistic achievements reached with our Music Director Jaap van Zweden. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership with many exciting projects in the coming seasons."

The orchestra just announced its exciting 2020/21 season, presenting 35 fantastic programmes featuring over 80 international and local guest artists. Five newly commissioned works by Hong Kong composers will be premiered. In the new season, Jaap van Zweden will lead the orchestra to tour to both Asia and Europe, showcasing Hong Kong's artistic excellence to the world!

