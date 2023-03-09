Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Conductors Christoph Eschenbach and Paavo Järvi Will Lead The HK Phil in Two Programmes

Performances are on 31 March 2023 (Fri) and 1 April 2023 (Sat) at 8PM.

Mar. 09, 2023  
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) welcomes two leading international conductors and two renowned soloists for two remarkable programmes: Christoph Eschenbach conducts the HK Phil with violinist Ray Chen on 31 March and 1 April 2023, while Paavo Järvi leads the orchestra with pianist Zee Zee on 7 and 8 April 2023. All concerts will take place in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets are available at URBTIX and POPTICKET.

Currently Musical Director of the Konzerthausorchester Berlin, Christoph Eschenbach is one of the most distinguished conductors. He received the highest accolades and held numerous significant positions previously, including Musical Director of the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Orchestre de Paris. Over the course of five decades, Eschenbach has built an impressive discography, both as conductor and pianist, with a repertoire ranging from J.S. Bach to contemporary music. In this concert, he will conduct Bruckner's titanic Fourth Symphony, also known as the "Romantic Symphony", a story of knights, forests and distant castles.

The concert begins with superstar Ray Chen playing Mendelssohn's gloriously tuneful Violin Concerto in E minor, considered as one of the most loved and popular concertos. As the First Prize winner of the Yehudi Menuhin and Queen Elizabeth competitions, Chen's remarkable musicianship transmits to millions around the world, reflected through his engagements both online and with the foremost orchestras and concert halls around the world. "Chen crashes through any supposed barriers erected around classical music with his playing," described by The San Diego Union-Tribune.

"Swire Maestro Series: Eschenbach & Ray Chen" will be held on 31 March 2023 (Fri) and 1 April 2023 (Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Limited tickets priced at HK$880, $700, $520 and $380 are available at URBTIX and POPTICKET. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.




