The Stylistics Return to Maui in September

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a return to Maui of The Stylistics and their classic Philadelphia soul sounds that include multiple top ten hits including "Stop, Look, Listen", "You Are Everything", "Betcha by Golly, Wow", "I'm Stone in Love with You", "Break Up to Make Up" and "You Make Me Feel Brand New". The group will perform in concert in Castle Theater Saturday, September 3 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale to MACC members Friday, July 29 and to the general public Thursday, August 4 at 10:00 am.

The Stylistics was formed in Philadelphia in 1966 from two groups, The Percussions and The Monarchs. When members from each group were drafted or went on to further their education, the remaining members joined forces and changed the name to The Stylistics.

After working locally for a number of years, the group was approached about recording their music. Their first song, "You're a Big Girl Now", was recorded and released locally. It was soon picked up in the tristate area and before long, it became a #1 hit in Philadelphia and a few other cities.

After the success of "You're A Big Girl Now", the group produced their first album entitled "The Stylistics" and from that album came "Stop, Look, Listen to your Heart", "You Are Everything" and "Betcha By Golly Wow". The success of the first album was phenomenal for that time along with an unheard of release of six singles in total.

Their success continued with the release of their second album entitled "Round Two". The Stylistics were becoming known as the Philly group with the sweet love songs. Herbert Murrell and Airrion Love are the remaining original members of The Stylistics. Friends since junior high school, Herb and Airrion have managed to keep their institution of 70s music alive.

The Stylistics have seven gold albums, five gold singles, two double gold singles, eight platinum albums, one double platinum album, four platinum singles, along with a Grammy nomination for "You Make Me Feel Brand New".

Tickets: $25, $45, $55, $65, and a limited number of $125 Gold Circle seats, plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a ten percent discount and prices increase day of show. Tickets go on sale to MACC members first Friday, July 29 at 10:00 am and to the general public Thursday, August 4. To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges among other benefits, log on to MauiArts.org/membership. MACC members at the 'Ohi'a Level and above qualify for advance ticket purchases.

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10am - 4pm, by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email (boxoffice@mauiarts.org).