Photos: First Look at KAISARA at UHM Kennedy Theatre

University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre will present Kaisara, a world premiere hana keaka (Hawaiian Theatre) performance written and directed by Iāsona Kaper and inspired by four scenes from William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar that were translated into 'ōlelo Hawai'i by James N. K. Keola and published in Ka Nupepa Kuokoa in 1896. Kaisara will be performed predominantly in 'ōlelo Hawai'i at the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre through September 24, 2023.

Kaisara imagines an 1890s gathering of Kanaka Maoli intellectuals who explore the intersection between Shakespeare's portrayal of ancient Rome and the political landscape of Hawai'i at that time. The play poses timeless questions about division, conspiracy, and political violence.

A fusion of Shakespearean drama and Hawaiian history, Kaisara presents an intriguing narrative that invites audiences to contemplate parallels between ancient Rome and the political landscape of 1890s Hawai'i. Kaper notes, “As I found the resonances between the political histories of ancient Rome and Hawai'i in the 1890s, I also saw how they relate to our own era: divided factions, political violence, and propaganda.” This layered and thought-provoking exploration led to the creation of Kaisara, a play that weaves together elements of drama, history, culture, and points to themes that are still relevant today.

Kaper is an actor, director, writer, and translator currently pursuing a Master of Fine Arts degree in Hawaiian Theatre at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, with a projected graduation of December 2023. His recent directorial projects at UHM include directing scenes in Hawai'i Nō Ka 'Oi: A Sakamoto Celebration and assistant direction for both He Leo Aloha and Ho'oilina during the 2022-2023 production season. Kaper's passion for cultural heritage and theatrical innovations led him to direct his thesis qualifying production Ka 'Umikūmālua o nā Pō, a selection of scenes from Shakespeare's Twelfth Night translated into 'ōlelo Hawai'i. His theatrical involvement extends beyond the academic realm, with participation in productions at Kumu Kahua Theatre since 2006, including directing Blue by Wil Kāhele in 2022; assistant directing Living Pidgin, Kāmau, Pele Mā, Hostage Wife, Waiting for a King/Kaluaiko'olau, Kāmau A'e, and My Boy, He Play Ball; and co-directing The Statehood Project.

Kaisara invites audiences to delve into the shared human experiences that Shakespeare's works and Hawaiian history evoke. In addition to division, conspiracy, and political violence, the play also addresses gender dynamics, loyalty, and the transformative power of art as a political statement. Kaper's aspirations for Kaisara go beyond the stage, with aims to foster accessibility and engage in community conversations. “One hope is that speakers of 'ōlelo Hawai'i will find Shakespeare to be more accessible through this show. I also challenge Shakespeare buffs who don't speak Hawaiian to see the show and see how much they understand through the story and action despite not understanding the words.” Kaper concluded, “As for the political themes of the play, my goal is to ask questions with no easy answers and provoke reflection or discussions in the audience.”

