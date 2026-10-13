MOVE! Premieres at Capitol Modern for Neurodivergent Audiences

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Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) and Capitol Modern: The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum will present the premiere of a new work designed specifically for young people with developmental differences and abilities. The new play called MOVE! is a collaboration between HTY and Capitol Modern: The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum and was created by Danica Rosengren, Reiko Ho, and the HTY Ensemble.

The show marks the fourth collaboration between the theatre company and the museum, and the two person cast has already completed a month of touring pre-schools and kindergartens statewide, as well as shows at HTY’s Tenney Theatre. On November 7th, the show will move into the museum’s Immersive Gallery, an interactive space where sensory performances will be tailored specifically for neurodivergent audiences and caregivers.

“This world premiere, new production celebrates all the fun ways we can move throughout an ordinary day -- how the world influences our movement, and how our movements can change our world,” shared co-creator, Danica Rosengren.

MOVE! is inspired by a day in the life of a young child and co-creators Danica Rosengren and Reiko Ho, who also serve as the show’s director and choreographer respectively, worked closely with HTY Resident Ensemble member Emily Wright and HTY newcomer, Sam Bui, to devise movement for each moment in the story. The show also features fun original music and sensory elements and props that will allow audience members to engage with the performers throughout the show.

Performances at the museum are FREE and parking is available across the street in the lot fronting HTY's Tenney Theatre.The show is specifically designed for young people with developmental differences and abilities, so attendance for each performance is limited to 8 children and their care givers. Because space is limited, HTY highly recommends that you reserve your tickets in advance.

MOVE! opens to the public at Capitol Modern: The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum in the Immersive Gallery on Saturday, November 7th with two performances at 11am and 1pm. Other showtimes include: Saturdays, November 14th and 21st at 11am and 1pm. Free tickets may be reserved online or by calling the box office at 808-839-9885 ext 1.



Photo Credit: Chesley Cannon

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