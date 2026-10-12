James Kelsey Nelson Wins Kumu Kahua Go Try PlayWrite Contest
Nelson's winning entry was selected from submissions based on holiday-themed prompts judged by Hawaii theatre practitioners.
The September Go Try PlayWrite winner is James Kelsey Nelson for his piece Naughty or Nice
James Kelsey Nelson (he/him/his) is a playwright and director based in Chicago. The world premiere of his play Henchmen will be presented by Theatre Arcana in Chicago this December. His other full-length plays include Cambriolage (Live Arts: Waterworks Festival, Gallery Players: Black Box New Play Festival), Kirschgarten (Southeast Texas Festival of New Plays: Semifinalist, MAD Company New Perspectives Festival: Finalist), Analysis Paralysis (Playwrights' Round Table: World Premiere, Vox Nova Playwriting Competition: Winner), Scultore (Bramble Theatre: Festival of Unfinished Work), The Waterfall Scene (Gallery Players: Black Box New Play Festival, Meanwhile Park Playwriting Prize: Finalist), and many short works which have been produced around the country and abroad. He holds an MFA in Theatre Directing from Indiana University and a BA from UMKC in his home town of Kansas City. More about James and his work can be found on his website, www.jameskelseynelson.com
September 2026 prompt
Two Christmas prompts. One prompt is a throw-back to the first year of the play prompt contest. For some reason, it snows in Hawai'i on Christmas day. Write a ten-page maximum scene about the event. Why did happen? Did anyone see it coming? Does it portend anything? How do people react? How does nature react?
The other prompt is inspired by a play my daughter wrote. Write a ten-page maximum scene about an argument between Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, a Leprechaun, Cupid, Headless Horsemen, etc. The argument can be about anything: who's more beloved; who's more famous; who's holiday is better; who ate the last cookie; why didn't you take out the trash; a romantic entanglement. Anything. Choose one or both!!
Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. Each month a different judge is pulled from amongst the theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.
Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.
There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. So please do not put your name on the cover of your script. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.
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el momento en que me desperté
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Peter Pan Goes Wrong
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'Ainakea
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Fighting Like Mad
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