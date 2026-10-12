James Kelsey Nelson Wins Kumu Kahua Go Try PlayWrite Contest

NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The September Go Try PlayWrite winner is James Kelsey Nelson for his piece Naughty or Nice

James Kelsey Nelson (he/him/his) is a playwright and director based in Chicago. The world premiere of his play Henchmen will be presented by Theatre Arcana in Chicago this December. His other full-length plays include Cambriolage (Live Arts: Waterworks Festival, Gallery Players: Black Box New Play Festival), Kirschgarten (Southeast Texas Festival of New Plays: Semifinalist, MAD Company New Perspectives Festival: Finalist), Analysis Paralysis (Playwrights' Round Table: World Premiere, Vox Nova Playwriting Competition: Winner), Scultore (Bramble Theatre: Festival of Unfinished Work), The Waterfall Scene (Gallery Players: Black Box New Play Festival, Meanwhile Park Playwriting Prize: Finalist), and many short works which have been produced around the country and abroad. He holds an MFA in Theatre Directing from Indiana University and a BA from UMKC in his home town of Kansas City. More about James and his work can be found on his website, www.jameskelseynelson.com

September 2026 prompt

Two Christmas prompts. One prompt is a throw-back to the first year of the play prompt contest. For some reason, it snows in Hawai'i on Christmas day. Write a ten-page maximum scene about the event. Why did happen? Did anyone see it coming? Does it portend anything? How do people react? How does nature react?

The other prompt is inspired by a play my daughter wrote. Write a ten-page maximum scene about an argument between Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, a Leprechaun, Cupid, Headless Horsemen, etc. The argument can be about anything: who's more beloved; who's more famous; who's holiday is better; who ate the last cookie; why didn't you take out the trash; a romantic entanglement. Anything. Choose one or both!!

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. Each month a different judge is pulled from amongst the theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.

Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. So please do not put your name on the cover of your script. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 01 Hrs 04 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Hawaii Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming