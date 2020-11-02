Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces 2nd Show Of 50th Season

On Friday, November 13 following the performance there will be a talk-story with the artists and playwright.

Kumu Kahua Theatre presents Aloha Attire by Lee Cataluna. This is the second show of the 50th season of Kumu Kahua Theatre, and the second full production to be performed live and presented digitally, available via a private web link only.



Kumu Kahua Theatre received great acclaim for its first digitally produced mainstage show (Lovey Lee by Moses Goods). "We happy to serve our mission by bringing local stories, performed live by local actors into our audience's homes," says Kumu Kahua Managing Director Donna Blanchard. "This new hybrid art form has its challenges, but we've got an amazing group of artists and engineers working hard to stretch and mold the medium in ways you probably haven't imagined. Honestly, you won't believe what we're able to accomplish until you see it!"



Lee Cataluna takes advantage of the unique platform of "live, digital theatre" with this tribute to 1980s Hawai'i, framed by the clothes we wore.

Your invitation to the 80s includes the vaguely defined dress code: "aloha attire."



What does that even mean? In this play, written by Cataluna specifically for online production, we will examine classic aloha attire pieces like the shorty-mu'u, dressy slippers, gold-dipped maile leaf pendants, and the 17 ways to wrap a pareu. Let your fashion consultant take you through stories of what we wore, what it meant, and why it was so awesome.



The show is directed by R. Kevin Garcia Doyle.



Lee Cataluna also wrote Flowers of Hawai'i, a show that premiered at Kumu Kahua Theatre to completely sold out crowds in 2014. Some of the same characters from Flowers of Hawai'i appear - 40 years earlier - in Aloha Attire.



Through a sponsorship from the Island Insurance Foundation, the show is offered free of charge. Those wishing to reserve their spot to watch one of the twelve available performances must secure an electronic ticket. Each ticket-holder will receive a unique link to view the show within 24 hours of their selected performance. All tickets are free for the general public, courtesy of the sponsorship by the Island Insurance Foundation. Those wishing to see the show should visit kumukahua.org for links to secure tickets.



Ticket holders will receive a link and password to view the show 24 hours and again one hour prior to the performance. The show will run on a private YouTube stream; no special software or applications are needed for viewing. Audience members may be able to stream directly to television screens via smart TVs or services such as Fire TV and Roku and should check with their streaming provider for instruction.

