Honolulu Theatre for Youth to Present Hawaii Premiere of RAINBOW

HTY has announced the Hawaii premiere of Rainbow created and designed by filmmaker, Adam Larsen, and the HTY ensemble. Simple science, ancient stories, and the emotions we associate with colors come to life in this immersive, theatrical journey which explores one of Hawaii's most important symbols, the rainbow.

"Families will enjoy projections and action that wrap completely around the audience, filling the space with 360 degrees of music, images, and live actors in a one of a kind theatrical experience. We are so honored to have Mr. Larsen in town designing a production just for local kids and families," shares Artistic Director, Eric Johnson.

Over the past 16 years, Adam Larsen has created video projections for nearly 200 productions in Theatre, Dance, Symphony and Opera. Recent noteworthy designs include the direction and design of Bluebeard's Castle for Houston Symphony; video projections for Esperanza Spalding's 12 Little Spells national tour; video projections for the world premiere production of Haruki Murakami's The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle. In addition, Adam has directed two feature length documentaries about disability. His first, Neurotypical, about autism from the perspective of autistics, premiered on the PBS series P.O.V and his second, Undersung, about caregivers of severely disabled family members, is available on Amazon.

The performance features HTY company actors Maki'ilei Ishihara, Sean-Joseph Choo, Serina Dunham, Po'ai Lincoln and Junior Tesoro. Sound design by Matthew Mazzella; costume design by Iris Kim; projection design by Adam Larsen; lighting design by Kelly Cazinha; and dramaturgy by Joseph Stanton.

Rainbow opens at Tenney Theatre on Friday, January 17th at 7pm. There are performances on Sunday, January 19 at 2pm and Saturdays, January 25 and February 1 & 8 at 4:30pm. The HTY for Every Family Pay-What-You-Can performance will be on Saturday, February 1 at 11am. Tickets are available online at www.htyweb.org, by calling (808) 839-9885 ext. 720, or at the door. This play is recommended for ages 5+.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth is Hawaii's non-profit professional theatre company providing theatre and drama education programs that make a difference in the lives of Hawaii's young people and families. Founded in 1955, HTY is recognized the world over as one of America's most honored theatres.





