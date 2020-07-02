Blue Note Hawaii Reopens With HAPA

Blue Note Hawaii, the legendary venue for live entertainment, returns to the music scene with local superduo HAPA July 10 - 12 and the popular band BEAT-LELE July 17 - 19. Additional acts will be announced shortly and more information can be found at www.bluenotehawaii.com. For a full explanation of our new ticketing and admission policies visit https://www.bluenotehawaii.com/covid.pdf.

"We cannot wait to open the doors again to our local music lovers. Live music is an essential part of life and we are taking every precaution to make celebrating local entertainers on stage a healthy and safe experience," shares President Steven Bensusan.

Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours and at the Outrigger Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.

HAPA

With Original Members Barry Flanagan and Keli'i Kaneali'i

July 10 - 12, 2020

Tickets: Premium $35 Per Seat, Loge Seating $25 Per Seat

For your safety, only complete tables are available to purchase. No individual tickets are available.

Showtimes: 6:00 & 9:00 PM

Doors: 4:30 & 8:30 PM

Original members Barry Flanagan and Keli'i Kaneali'i reunite once again on the Blue Note Hawaii stage to celebrate the grand reopening of Blue Note Hawaii. Meaning "half" in Hawaiian, HAPA's self-titled album, released in 1993, remains the number one selling recording by a group or duo in the history of recorded Hawaiian music.

BEAT-LELE

July 17 - 19, 2020

Tickets: Premium $35 Per Seat, Loge $25 Per Seat

For your safety, only complete tables are available to purchase. No individual tickets are available.

Showtimes: 6:00 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 4:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Three-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award Nominees, BEAT-LELE, is comprised of four Beatle-loving musicians who hail from the island of Oahu. Having performed for numerous years as a Beatles tribute band in Hawaii, BEAT-LELE decided to reinvent themselves and fuse the beautiful music of the Beatles with their passion of playing ukulele's. There is no other musical group in the world combining the timeless music of The Beatles to the soaring popularity of the ukulele with added percussion of a cajon.

Blue Note Hawaii submitted the following statement regarding COVID-19 precautions, policies and changes to its floor plan:

We are open. And your safety is our priority.

Temperature checks for all attendees are required. You MUST wear a mask to enter. You may take off your mask while seated at your table however if you get up for any reason you MUST put your mask on. This is for your safety and the safety of everyone in attendance.

Among other precautions, our staff will be temperature checked. They will wear face shields and masks. Our tables will be six feet apart. Artists will perform behind a plexiglass barrier, 10 feet away from the front row. Tables and chairs will be sanitized in between shows. We will offer contactless payment options and hand sanitizers throughout the club. Click here to read about all of our precautions and policies.

To accommodate the policies noted above and to stay within state, city, county and CDC guidelines, our capacity has been significantly reduced. Selling complete tables is the only way we can run a sustainable operation; keeping you safe and paying our bands what they deserve. Individual tickets are not available at this time. We are selling 4-top, 6-top, 8-top and 10-top tables. Please refer to the floor plan below.

Mahalo for your kokua, and for supporting live music in Hawaii.

