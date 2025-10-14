The Programme GNO for All Continues For a Second Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following its great success during the 2024/25 season, the programme GNO for All will continue into the 2025/26 season. In its first year of pilot implementation, more than 13,000 audience members registered on the programme’s platform, while approximately 4,000 free tickets were distributed for 46 GNO productions held in the Stavros Niarchos Hall at the SNFCC.

As part of its shared vision with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) regarding its artistic outreach and further audience expansion, the Greek National Opera will offer 6,000 free seats to young people aged 17 to 22, large families, unemployed individuals, and persons aged 65 and over for a series of productions during the 2025/26 season, including La Gioconda, Tosca, Isadora Duck, Giselle, Requiem for the End of Love, Falstaff, Swan Lake, Anna Bolena, Carmen, Golden Age, and La traviata. The programme is made possible by an exclusive grant from the SNF.

The programme is aimed at individuals aged 17 to 22, persons aged 65 and over, large families, and unemployed citizens. Individuals in these categories can register at www.nationalopera.gr/lyrikigiaolous. The 6,000 free tickets will be made available through an electronic lottery drawing system that will ensure the fairness of the procedure.

By registering on the platform, eligible participants will have the chance to select their preferred performance or performances to attend. For each performance, a specific number of free seats will be available in all seating zones of the Stavros Niarchos Hall. A special lottery will be held for each production, and the winners will be notified accordingly. Each beneficiary of a free ticket will be able to invite one additional guest of their choice.

The lottery drawings for the 2025/2026 season will be held according to the schedule below:

It is noted that GNO friends who registered last season on the GNO for All platform will be automatically included in this year's drawings, provided they were not selected in any of last season's draws.

Upon completing the platform registration process, each registered individual will automatically receive a free pass to watch three GNO performances online on GNO TV.

Love Theater in Greece? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More