Greek National Opera Streams DON GIOVANNI

Don Giovanni's new production, made by Daniel Smith and directed by John Fulljames, is available on GNO TV.

Feb. 19, 2021  
Don Giovanni was first heard on October 29, 1787 in Prague, at the Class Theater. For the premiere of the opera in Vienna (May 7, 1788), Mozart adapted the score to young singers, added some music places and removed others. Don Giovanni was included in the repertoire of the National Opera on March 30, 1962 at the music address of Antiochos Evangelatos with Costas Paschalis in the leading role.

Don Giovanni's new production, made by Daniel Smith and directed by John Fulljames, is already available on GNO TV, the new online television of ELS, until the end of July 2021.

You can view it at nationalopera.gr/GNOTV anytime you choose from your computer, TV, tablet or mobile phone. Tickets of 10 euros are pre-sold at www.ticketservices.gr and at https://tickets.public.gr/


