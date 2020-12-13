Greek National Opera Presents EUROPA By Lars von Trier

Europa by Lars von Trier comes to GNO TV, the new online television of the National Opera, for two unique views on December 18 and 19 at 20.30. Europa's theater transfer, directed by Kostas Papakostopoulos, distinguished director, founder and artistic director of the Greek German Theater, will be available for free via nationalopera.gr/GNOTV exclusively for the Greek public.

Online pre-registration is required that ensures a password to GNO TV through Ticket Services. Subscriptions have started at https://www.ticketservices.gr/event/europa-gnotv/?lang=el

The international production of the Europa project and its presentation in Greece and Germany is made with the donation of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (ISN) [www.SNF.org] towards the Greek-German Theater, while GNO TV is being implemented through the donation of SNN to support the artistic extroversion of the National Opera.

More info here: https://bit.ly/37OCyyG