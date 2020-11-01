Greece Shuts Down Theaters and More Due to Rise in Virus Cases

Greece reported 1,676 new cases on Oct. 30, an all-time high for the country.

Opera Wire has reported that due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Greece will be closing restaurants, bars, movie theaters, theaters, museums, bars, and indoor gyms beginning November 3rd. The Greek National Opera and other concert halls will be closed for a month, cancelling all upcoming performances.

Read the full story HERE.

Greece reported 1,676 new cases on Oct. 30, an all-time high for the country.

According to the Prime Minister, these measures were made to "move precautionarily with a dynamic plan in November" in order to avoid entering a lockdown.

The Prime Minister also announced the mandatory use of masks both indoors and outdoors, and instilling daily curfews from everywhere, indoors and outdoors, daily curfews from midnight to 5:00 am.

Check out the full story HERE.

Shows View More Greece Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You