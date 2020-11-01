Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greece Shuts Down Theaters and More Due to Rise in Virus Cases

Greece reported 1,676 new cases on Oct. 30, an all-time high for the country.

Nov. 1, 2020  

Opera Wire has reported that due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Greece will be closing restaurants, bars, movie theaters, theaters, museums, bars, and indoor gyms beginning November 3rd. The Greek National Opera and other concert halls will be closed for a month, cancelling all upcoming performances.

According to the Prime Minister, these measures were made to "move precautionarily with a dynamic plan in November" in order to avoid entering a lockdown.

The Prime Minister also announced the mandatory use of masks both indoors and outdoors, and instilling daily curfews from everywhere, indoors and outdoors, daily curfews from midnight to 5:00 am.

