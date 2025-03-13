THESE GIRLS HAVE DEMONS To Be Presented In Berlin This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



These Girls Have Demons, a new rock musical by bookwriter/lyricist Meghan Brown and composer Sarah Taylor Ellis, will be presented March 14 in an industry workshop in Berlin.

After a lifetime of playing nice in a failed attempt to get ahead in a patriarchal society, four wildly different teenage girls are possessed by demons (literally, demons) that unleash all the rage, sexuality, insecurity, and sheer feeling they have been taught to repress as well-behaved little girls. Infused with a contemporary rock sound and killer girl group harmonies, These Girls Have Demons is a Little Shop of Horrors for the post-#MeToo era and a galvanizing siren song for demon girls everywhere.

These Girls Have Demons has been developed in collaboration with Pittsburgh CLO, and this workshop will be the first full-length German language presentation of the musical, generously supported by Apiro Entertainment.

The workshop features translation by Lisanne Wiegand, direction by Marielle Sterra, musical direction by Sarah Taylor Ellis, and support from Tatonka-Danaé Brunner, Lukas Koch and Lennart Petersen. The cast includes Yasmina Hempel, Isabel Waltsgott, Faye Bollheimer, Hannah Miele, Lukas Witzel and Der Cora Frost as The Horned Man.

Meghan Brown writes about dangerous women. She is an award-winning playwright, librettist/lyricist, and screenwriter based in California. Meghan has written over a dozen full-length plays and musicals that have been performed or developed at institutions across the United States, including Lincoln Center, Ensemble Studio Theater, Geffen Playhouse, Portland Center Stage, Victory Gardens Theater, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Getty Villa. She is a co-writer of the Lionsgate/Buzzfeed Studios comedy-thriller F*** Marry Kill, released in fall 2024.

Sarah Taylor Ellis is a Berlin-based composer, musical director, and lecturer whose work has been described as "Frozen meets Kurt Weill" (nachtkritik). Sarah is currently developing a musical adaptation of Die Mitte der Welt with book and lyrics by Niklas Wagner, and she is a regular collaborator with Berlin-based Musiktheatergruppe glanz&krawall as a composer and musical director. glanz&krawall's punk opera SCHROFFENSTEIN: In Grund und Boden will premiere in May at Heimathafen Neukölln, and Die Tüten aus der Verwaltung: Das Bürokratie-Musical von glanz&krawall und Theater Thikwa will return in 2025 after two sold-out and critically acclaimed runs.

For more information, visit https://www.staylorellis.com/these-girls-have-demons.html.

