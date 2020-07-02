Munich Chamber Games Presents Immersive Theater Experience ORACLE As Live Theater Returns

Live theater is beginning to reopen in Germany. Munich Chamber Games, or Muenchner-Kammerspiele has begun an immersive experience in the staging of Oracle, according to The New York Times.

The staging, by Susanne Kennedy and Markus Selg, is more of a walk through. As The Times writes, "masked spectators entered one at a time to find a fluorescent, high-tech dreamscape and were guided through by actors lip-syncing to flat, emotionless recorded voices."

More information about the performances can be found at the Muenchner-Kammerspiele's site HERE.

Read the full story HERE.

