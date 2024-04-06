SCHOLL Original Cast Recording Nominated For The German Record Critics' Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The original cast recording of SCHOLL - Die Knospe der Weißen Rose (SCHOLL - The Bud of the White Rose), which was released as a double CD on the 8th of December 2023 and digitally on the 18th of February 2024, was nominated for the renowned German Record Critics' Award.

It is exceptional that the live album of the musical inspired by the poems of Hans Scholl, leader of the famous German resistance movement "The White Rose", is nominated alongside classics by Donzinetti, Tschaikowski and Wagner in productions of the Wiener Staatsoper and the Royal Opera House with opera singers such as Jonas Kaufmann or Elina Garanca.

The winners will be announced on the 15th of may 2024.

SCHOLL - Die Knospe der Weißen Rose by Titus Hoffmann & Thomas Borchert starring Judith Caspari, Alexander Auler, Sandra Leitner, Fin Holzwart, Karolin Konert, Dennis Hupka and Lina Gerlitz had its world premiere on the 14th of April 2013 at the Stadttheater Fürth.

The production directed by Titus Hoffmann received enthusiastic reactions and praise by critics and audiences alike. It was nominated in seven categories for the German musical theatre award.