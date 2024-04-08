Physicality in Acting Program Set For Next Month at New International Performing Arts Institute

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New International Performing Arts Institute will bring a Physicality In Acting program next month.

The international program is designed for performers, directors, choreographers, and performing arts practitioners interested in exploring the practical aspects of physicality in acting. The training focuses on what makes a performance interesting and how to be more engaging on stage.

Dates: 17.05.2024: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM and 18.05-19.05.2024: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Venue: DOCK 11: Kastanienallee 79, Berlin - Germany ​

This 3-day workshop focuses on enhancing strength, balance, and stage presence, alongside mastering entrance and exit techniques, understanding the power of status in performance, engaging audience interest, and providing hands-on practice through interactive exercises and clown acts.

Teachers:

Jeremy Vik is a multi-disciplinary performer with 20 years of professional performing experience in acting, circus, and physical theatre. Jeremy believes in blending skill, character, and story-telling together in order to engage, provoke, and entertain audiences all around the world.

Sergei Ostrenko has over 30 years of professional experience as a Director, Choreographer and Performance Teacher. Sergei has directed over 40 theatre productions, producing international projects for both the professional stage and for education in numerous countries, including Austria, Belarus, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Russia, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Participant Requirements: A healthy physique, a creative mind, and a playful spirit

The working language is English.

Costs for participants: Tuition Fee for 3 Days / 15 hours workshop see here: https://www.physicalityinacting.com/3-day-2024-berlin-may

You are welcome to submit your applications for consideration. All applications are considered on a competitive basis.

To register, visit: https://www.physicalityinacting.com/regist-2-berlin-3-day-may