Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Playing through August 13!

Ft. Myers/Naples News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 18, 2022  

Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre's THE WIZARD OF OZ brings a classic tale to the stage. Directed and Choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, the show follows Dorothy as she discovers there is "no place like home."

Dorothy is played by Sarah Cammarata, and she does a wonderful job. She has a beautiful singing voice, and plays the role perfectly. Aunt Em/Glinda is played by Kate Stenzel, and I also thoroughly enjoyed her performance. It was a lot of fun to see the contrast between Aunt Em and Glinda. Hunk/Scarecrow was played by Nik Olson, Hickory/Tin Man by Christopher Lewis, and Zeke/Cowardly Lion by Victor Legarreta. Each of these actors did a fabulous job bringing these characters to life. Miss Gulch/Wicked Witch was played by Melissa Whitworth, and she was fantastic. Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This role is a huge contrast to some of Whitworth's past roles at Broadway Palm, and I loved seeing her perform it. Professor Marvel/Wizard of Oz is played by Paul Bernier, whose performance I also enjoyed. I have to also mention Toto, who was played by Fergus Bigelow at my performance. He was an excellent little actor.

The production has a fantastic ensemble as well, and they truly brought Oz to life. The Adult Ensemble features Patrick Agonito, Max Boone, Ryan Cavanagh, Sophia DeWald, Abigail Graham, Rachael Lord, Christian Miller, Caitie L. Moss, and Megan Salerno. Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre The Teen Ensemble features Evan Barrero, Rilyn Dick, Caisson Dobson, Hannah Cruz, Macy Magas, and Jazmyn Sanchez. From munchkins and crows to the yellow brick road itself, this ensemble did it all.

In addition to direction and choreography by Amy Marie McCleary, the show features Evan Adamson as the Set Designer, Elizabeth Marguis Silva as the Associate Lighting Designer, Sam Silva as the Associate Visual Image Designer, John P. White as the Costume Designer, Terri L. Schafer as the Costume Supervisor, Abbey Dillard as the Sound & Light Technician, Loren Strickland as the Musical Director, Karl A. Smith as the Stage Manager & Fly Operator, Abbie Garrison as the Assistant Stage Manager, Dominic Lau as the Technical Director, Aaron Collins as the Assistant Technical Director, and Brian Enzman as the Casting Director. Each of these aspects made the show magical, especially the flying. It was very whimsical to see Glinda and the Wicked Witch fly in and out.Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

I have loved THE WIZARD OF OZ for a long time, and it was a lot of fun to see it on stage. I thought this production was done very well, and the show told the classic story we all know and love. It is colorful, heartwarming, and fun, and I recommend checking it out while it plays at Broadway Palm!

THE WIZARD OF OZ runs now through August 13. Follow the link below for more info and to purchase tickets!





Related Articles View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

From This Author - Elizabeth James

Emily Yorgey is an avid arts fan from Southwest Florida. She graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University in Spring 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. Before... (read more about this author)

Review: NEWSIES at The Belle Theatre
June 27, 2022

what did our critic think? NEWSIES at the brand new Belle Theatre in Cape Coral took place June 10-19, and I saw one of the final few performances. NEWSIES is one of my favorites, so I was looking forward to experiencing this production in a new way.
BWW Review: THE BIRDS at The Laboratory Theater Of Florida is A Hoot!
June 13, 2022

The Laboratory Theater's production of THE BIRDS, a parody of the Hitchcock classic, follows Melanie Daniels as she visits a town that is being attacked by birds. 
BWW Review: ROCK OF AGES at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is 'Nothin' But a Good Time!'
June 2, 2022

ROCK OF AGES at Broadway Palm, directed by Dean Sobon, is a jukebox musical that tells the rock'n'roll story of a 'small town girl' and a 'city boy' as they fall in love while chasing their dreams. 
BWW Review: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE MUSICAL at Florida Repertory Theatre
May 25, 2022

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE MUSICAL is now playing at Florida Repertory Theatre. The production, directed by Assistant Education Director Christina DeCarlo, is one of Florida Rep Education's Conservatory productions.
BWW Review: MAYTAG VIRGIN at Florida Repertory Theatre
May 3, 2022

MAYTAG VIRGIN by Audrey Cefaly, now playing at Florida Repertory Theatre, is a sweet, southern romantic comedy focused on neighbors Jack and Lizzy. Jack moves into the house next to Lizzy's, she brings him a pie to welcome him, and from there they form a bond.