Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre's THE WIZARD OF OZ brings a classic tale to the stage. Directed and Choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, the show follows Dorothy as she discovers there is "no place like home."

Dorothy is played by Sarah Cammarata, and she does a wonderful job. She has a beautiful singing voice, and plays the role perfectly. Aunt Em/Glinda is played by Kate Stenzel, and I also thoroughly enjoyed her performance. It was a lot of fun to see the contrast between Aunt Em and Glinda. Hunk/Scarecrow was played by Nik Olson, Hickory/Tin Man by Christopher Lewis, and Zeke/Cowardly Lion by Victor Legarreta. Each of these actors did a fabulous job bringing these characters to life. Miss Gulch/Wicked Witch was played by Melissa Whitworth, and she was fantastic. This role is a huge contrast to some of Whitworth's past roles at Broadway Palm, and I loved seeing her perform it. Professor Marvel/Wizard of Oz is played by Paul Bernier, whose performance I also enjoyed. I have to also mention Toto, who was played by Fergus Bigelow at my performance. He was an excellent little actor.

The production has a fantastic ensemble as well, and they truly brought Oz to life. The Adult Ensemble features Patrick Agonito, Max Boone, Ryan Cavanagh, Sophia DeWald, Abigail Graham, Rachael Lord, Christian Miller, Caitie L. Moss, and Megan Salerno. The Teen Ensemble features Evan Barrero, Rilyn Dick, Caisson Dobson, Hannah Cruz, Macy Magas, and Jazmyn Sanchez. From munchkins and crows to the yellow brick road itself, this ensemble did it all.

In addition to direction and choreography by Amy Marie McCleary, the show features Evan Adamson as the Set Designer, Elizabeth Marguis Silva as the Associate Lighting Designer, Sam Silva as the Associate Visual Image Designer, John P. White as the Costume Designer, Terri L. Schafer as the Costume Supervisor, Abbey Dillard as the Sound & Light Technician, Loren Strickland as the Musical Director, Karl A. Smith as the Stage Manager & Fly Operator, Abbie Garrison as the Assistant Stage Manager, Dominic Lau as the Technical Director, Aaron Collins as the Assistant Technical Director, and Brian Enzman as the Casting Director. Each of these aspects made the show magical, especially the flying. It was very whimsical to see Glinda and the Wicked Witch fly in and out.

I have loved THE WIZARD OF OZ for a long time, and it was a lot of fun to see it on stage. I thought this production was done very well, and the show told the classic story we all know and love. It is colorful, heartwarming, and fun, and I recommend checking it out while it plays at Broadway Palm!

THE WIZARD OF OZ runs now through August 13. Follow the link below for more info and to purchase tickets!