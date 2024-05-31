Review: SWING! At Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SWING! at Broadway Palm is a fun, fast-paced musical featuring a flurry of swing music and dance.

The "Singers" are Wesley Hodges, Robert McCandlish, Danielle Poznanovic, and Katherine Tabisz. The "Swingers" are Jelani Bell, Matthew J. Brightbill, Kiana Raine Cintron, Sami Doherty, Amy Fenicle, Maddie Garbaty, Kyle Jack, Alex Llorca, Keaton Miller, Fiona Mowbray, Riley Vogel, and Holly Wilder. This ensemble is fabulous - the singers have incredible, strong voices, and the dancers are absolutely outstanding. The choreography, by Director/Choreographer Amy Marie McCleary, is phenomenal - and may possibly be my favorite choreography I have ever seen at Broadway Palm. It is so fun to watch, and so impressive. I thoroughly enjoyed every single number in the show.

SWING! is very high-energy, and the dancers kept that energy throughout the performance - they did not miss a beat. Combined with the beautiful singing, it was an incredibly entertaining, engaging, and well-executed show. It is a perfect length, and you will recognize many of the songs in it.

Alongside Amy Marie McCleary, the creative team includes Scenic Designer Dominic Lau, Lighting Designer Russell Thompson, Video Wall Designer Chris McCleary, Musical Director Loren Strickland, Costume Designer John P. White, and Sound Designer/Light Technician Abbey Dillard. Each did a lovely job with this lively show.

I highly recommend seeing SWING! while it's running at Broadway Palm. It is a fun show full of talent, wonderful music, love, and humor, and it will have you dancing in your seat. For tickets and more information, follow the link below.

