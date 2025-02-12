Review: THE RINK at TheatreZone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheatreZone's production of THE RINK is an engaging and well-executed theatrical experience. With excellent lighting, dynamic choreography, and impressive vocal performances, this production brings to life the lesser-known but layered musical by John Kander and Fred Ebb.

THE RINK explores themes of family conflict and unresolved emotions. The narrative moves fluidly between past and present, allowing the mother/daughter duo, Anna and Angel, to reflect on their shared history.

The cast includes Karen Molnar as Anna, Sarah Beth Ganey as Angel, Anice Ducanes as Little Girl, and an ensemble (who play "The Wreckers" among several other characters) that includes Adolpho Blaire, Will Knoop, Mason Hensley, Jackson Mattek, Gianni Saverio, and Hugo Moreno.

Karen Molnar and Sarah Beth Ganey did a great job portraying a really tough mother/daughter relationship. I thought Ganey was an especially terrific singer, and I really enjoyed her performance. Karen Molnar Danni also choreographed the production (alongside Assistant Choreographer Erica Sample) in addition to starring in it, and I thought she did a wonderful job - especially with the skating number featuring The Wreckers, which was my favorite part of the show. The choreography was both inventive and skillfully executed. Beyond the skates, other creative elements, such as a bubble wrap tap dance, added unexpected moments of fun.

One of the highlights of the production is the seamless transformation of cast members into multiple characters. Their ability to switch between roles with distinct accents and costumes was commendable, enhancing the storytelling and immersing the audience in the shifting timelines. It was remarkable seeing Adolpho Blaire, in particular, switch between a Wrecker and arguably one of the worst characters in the show, Uncle Fausto. He did such a great job; it was very impressive.

The production was directed by Mark Danni. In addition, other creative team members include Music Director Keith Thompson, Scenic Designer Aaron Jackson, Lighting Designer Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann, Sound Designers Eric Condit & Anthony Johnson, Costume Designer Kathleen Kolacz, Properties Designer Carolina Grau, and many others. Each did a great job; the TheatreZone stage was transformed into a carnival-esque skating rink. Each technical and creative aspect worked well to bring this show to life.

While THE RINK delves into heavy themes of family struggles and emotional wounds, it also offers moments of levity and theatricality. THE RINK is a well-crafted production that successfully blends technical skill with an emotionally charged narrative. While its themes may not resonate with all audiences, those who appreciate thoughtful storytelling and strong performances will find much to admire in this heartfelt and artistically ambitious musical.

THE RINK is playing at TheatreZone now through February 16. For tickets and more info, follow the link below.

