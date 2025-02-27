Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Palm's production of CRAZY FOR YOU tells the story of Bobby Child as he goes to the small country town of Deadrock, Nevada to foreclose on a rundown theatre on behalf of his banking family. However, Bobby is passionate about theatre, and instead decides to try and save it by impersonating famed theatre legend Bela Zangler and putting together a production. Along the way, he falls in love with the daughter of the man who owns the theatre, Polly.

Riley Wesson plays Bobby Child, and he was excellent - both as Bobby and Bobby's impersonation of Bela. Wesson is an excellent singer and dancer, and does a terrific job showcasing his character's passion. Liv Pelton plays his love interest, Polly Baker, and she was wonderful. She has an incredible vocal range and is a great dancer. I also thought she did a perfect job portraying her character's strong personality. Other notable characters include saloon and hotel owner Lank Hawkins (Sean Gregory), Polly's dad, Everette (Jim Heffernan), Bobby's "fiance" (who is not really his fiance as he has no interest in her), Irene Roth (Kassi Popcevski), Bela's love interest, Tess (Sami Doherty), and Bela Zangler (at my performance, played by understudy Colin Denehy). Each one was great as their respective character and very enjoyable to watch. The rest of the cast and ensemble brought the show home with incredibly fun dance numbers and great singing.

This production was directed and choreographed by Ford Hauser, alongside Scenic Director/Technical Director Dominic Lau, Lighting and Video Designer Chris McCleary, Sound Designer/Technical Manager Abbey Dillard, Music Director Loren Strickland, Costume Designer John P. White, Props Designer Laine Henry, and more. Each creative and technical aspect was lovely. The costumes were particularly wonderful. I also thought the choreography in this production was outstanding. There are so many fun moments, including one where the ladies pretend to be bass instruments and stand holding ropes as the men "play" the instrument. There was a lot of tap dancing in this musical as well, which was great fun, not to mention incredibly impressive.

CRAZY FOR YOU is a classic, romantic comedy musical. Though the plot is rather predictable, this production brought some really creative elements to it to add some surprises and delightful moments. CRAZY FOR YOU features a stellar cast, terrific musical numbers, and a sweet story. I recommend checking out CRAZY FOR YOU at Broadway Palm while it is playing. For more information and tickets, follow the link below. If the completely full performance I attended is any indication, tickets are selling fast!

