Previews: THE BUSINESS OF MURDER at Players Circle Theater

Players Circle Theater presents one of London’s longest running murder mysteries, THE BUSINESS OF MURDER, running April 15th – May 11th, 2025.

A critical and popular success in London, this psychological thriller about revenge centers on the interlocking triangular relationship between three people. In the tradition of Agatha Christie, nothing is as it seems and as the plot twists and turns, it becomes clear they are all in the same business… murder.

“THE BUSINESS OF MURDER is the perfect modern murder mystery because it relies on psychological tension. The plot keeps the audience guessing—not about who committed a crime, but about who is telling the truth and who is being manipulated. Power constantly shifts between characters. Ultimately, it’s a masterclass in how control, not violence, can be the most terrifying weapon,” Shares Bill Taylor, Director of The Business of Murder.

THE BUSINESS OF MURDER originally premiered in 1981 at Theatre Royal in Windsor. It ran for over eight years in the West End with critics hailing it as “Sensational” – London Times, “the most ingenious murder to have appeared on the London stage” – London Daily Mail, and “Unexpected and deeply satisfying!” – London Pub Theaters Magazine.

This production also marks Bill Taylor’s Players Circle Theater directorial debut, as well as his first theatrical production since his time with Alliance for the Arts.

“Anytime I’m in a room with talented actors and a strong support team, it’s a good day. Being back in that creative space, building something together, reminds me why I’ve done this work for over three decades. It’s energizing, challenging, and exactly where I want to be.”

THE BUSINESS OF MURDER welcomes back several of Players Circle favorites, including ensemble members Thomas Marsh (Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, Breaking Legs, The Foreigner) and Chloe Elliott-Chan (Bedroom Farce, Proof) as well as introduces a new face to Players Circle stage, hailing originally from South Africa, Scot Cooper as Detective Hallett.

The cast is joined by an expert team of designers, including Set Design by Steven McLean (The Flatlanders, The Fantasticks) Admissions, Greetings, My Way, Godspell, Proof, Butterflies Are Free), Props Management by AJ Mendini (The Flatlanders, The Fantasticks, Admissions, Greetings), Technical Direction by Gavin White (The Flatlanders, The Fantasticks, Admissions, Greetings) and Production Stage Management by Meaghan Daley (The Flatlanders, The Fantasticks, Admissions, Greetings). This production welcomes Diana Waldier as Costume Designer.

The production will also feature a twenty-minute post-performance Talkback following the Saturday, April 26th performance. The Talkback will feature exclusive discussions with the entire cast and creative team behind the production, as well as field questions from the audience.

Unique to the process, Players Circle has been working along playwright Richard Harris, to perfect and update the over forty-year-old thriller.

“Communicating with the playwright has been an absolute surprise and delight— it’s not often you get the chance to ask a writer—especially one who created the work nearly fifty years ago—about his original intentions, character insights, and stories from past productions. It’s been a real gift, adding depth and context to the entire experience,” added Taylor.

“Harris is known as a dramatic craftsman in the tradition of Agatha Christie and Anthony Shaffer, masters of the British psychological thriller. I believe his work lives up to the likes of the worlds most beloved mysteries, such classics as The Mousetrap and Sleuth,” says Artistic Director, Robert Cacioppo.

“Harris is a ‘boulevard playwright’ - one whose work features engaging plots with surprising narrative twists, providing high entertainment value.” And that’s exactly what audiences will find at Players Circle’s production.

Players Circle Theater’s production is sponsored by Darlene Arnold.

JUST THE FACTS:

THE BUSINESS OF MURDER by Richard Garris

Discounted Previews April 15 - 17

Opening Night April 18 – May 11

