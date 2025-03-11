Review: JERSEY BOYS at TheatreZone

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheatreZone's production of JERSEY BOYS tells the story of The Four Seasons and their rise to success.

The cast includes Chris Oram as Frankie Valli, Mason Hensley as Nick Massi, Quinn Corcoran as Bob Gaudio, Mike Backes as Tommy DeVito, Sean Effinger-Dean as Joe Pesci, Brent D. Kuenning as Bob Crewe, Frank Blocker as Gyp DeCarlo, and a terrific ensemble. Each leading actor did a great job in their respective role. I thought Oram's Frankie Valli and Corcoran's Bob Gaudio portrayals were especially fantastic; they have incredible voices and had stand-out vocal moments. Each cast member did a wonderful job bringing these well-known names and this fun show to life.

This production was directed by Mark Danni, alongside Music Director Anthony Brindisi, Choreographer Karen Molar Danni, Scenic and Projection Designer Lea Pick, Lighting Designer E. Tonry Lathroum, Sound Designer Sean McGinley, Costume Designer Kathleen Kolacz, Properties Designer Carolina Grau, and Wigs and Hair Designer Tina Moroni. The creative and technical elements worked well together. The music and singing were great; the set was perfect for this show and utilized TheatreZone's space very well; the costumes were really fun. Overall, it was very well done.

JERSEY BOYS is such a fun show that features wonderful, well-known music, classic choreography, an interesting, real-life storyline, and more. With a supremely talented cast, TheatreZone's production is thoroughly enjoyable. The audience was so enthusiastic, rising to their feet with applause the moment the cast began to take their bows. I've seen various productions of JERSEY BOYS, so I know the show quite well, and I can confidently say that this one was a delight.

For more information, follow the link below; the run is entirely sold out, but you can check out TheatreZone's website for upcoming productions.

