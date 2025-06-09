Review: GHOST: THE MUSICAL at TheatreZone

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheatreZone's production of GHOST: THE MUSICAL is a musical version of the well-known film.

The show follows Sam (Anthony Nuccio) and Molly (Kara Konken) as they are moving into a new home together and thinking about their future. A tragedy occurs when Sam is murdered, but the audience quickly learns that he is now a ghost. He is determined to discover why he was murdered through his ghostly observation. It's an interesting plot, and the musical aspect adds to it. These two leading actors in the production, Nuccio and Konken, were terrific. I thought both had wonderful voices, and solid acting talents. I enjoyed seeing their relationship, and was heartbroken along with them through various points of the show. Matthew Henningsen as Carl was also great, and his character was interesting to learn more about. A real standout for me was Jasmine Vizena as Oda Mae Brown. She was hilarious, and her musical numbers were so fun and broke up the emotion and drama of the show. The rest of the cast did a nice job bringing the production together.

The production was directed by Mark Danni, with music direction by Charles Fornara, choreography by Karen Molnar Danni, scenic design by Aaron Jackon, lighting design by Anthony Johnson, sound design by Eric Condit, costume design by Kathleen Kolacz, properties design by Carolina Grau, and wig and hair design by Tina Moroni. Each did a nice job bringing the technical and creative elements of this show together to make a cohesive production.

If you get the chance to see GHOST at TheatreZone, I recommend it. It was a beautifully bittersweet piece that is heartbreaking, with a lot of sweet moments and humor throughout it. Whether you've seen the film or not, it's an enjoyable production done well.

