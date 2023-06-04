Review: FOOTLOOSE at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Broadway Palm's production of FOOTLOOSE tells the familiar story of the town of Bomont and their law against dancing.

Ren McCormack is played by Jordan Radis, and he was excellent at showing his character's enthusiasm and passion for dancing. I enjoyed seeing his relationship with Reverend Shaw Moore's (Robert Tully) daughter, Ariel Moore (Emily Dunn). Dunn also did a wonderful job as Ariel, and she was a fantastic singer. A highlight of this production for me was Ariel singing "Learning to be Silent" with her mother, Vi (Moriel Behar), and Ren's mother, Ethel McCormack (Jody Smith Harper). This trio was outstanding, and I really enjoyed their performance together. Zach Greer's performance as Willard Hewitt was incredibly entertaining, and he did a wonderful job in this role. I enjoyed seeing his connection with Rusty (Audrey Taylor Floyd) develop. The rest of the cast and ensemble brought this show to life, and I enjoyed their singing and dancing in each number. I was impressed with the electric energy they brought to the show, and they were a joy to watch. Other highlights of this production for me included the title track, "Footloose," and "Holding Out for a Hero," "Let's Hear it for the Boy," and "Almost Paradise."



Amy Marie McCleary directed and choreographed this production, and once again did an excellent job. The rest of the creative team includes Technical Director Marshall Pace, Prop Designer Nate Rush, Resident Technical Director Ben Porter, Lighting Designer Russell Thompson, Video Wall Designer Chris McCleary, Costume Designer John P. White, Wig Designer Brandon T. Miller, Costume Supervisor Eryn Miller, Sound Designer/Light Technician Abbey Dillard, Musical Director Loren Strickland, Stage Manager Abbie Garrison, and Artistic Producer Lauren Sobon. Each did a great job at creating a cohesive, fun show.

FOOTLOOSE is a classic, and this is a very fun production of it. It is energetic, full of singing and dancing, and will bring you back to the 80s. I happened to see FOOTLOOSE at Broadway Palm the last time they had it playing as well, and it was a lot of fun to see a different and improved version that was still just as nostalgic. Check it out while it's playing, now through July 1! For more info and tickets, click the link below.