Review: FAIRVIEW at The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

FAIRVIEW at The Laboratory Theater of Florida tells the story of a family preparing for a birthday party, but with a twist that takes a hard look at societal constructs regarding race.

The beginning of the show draws you in as Beverly (Tijuanna Clemons) is preparing for a birthday party for her mother, and her husband, Dayton (Robert Barner), sister, Jasmine (Simone Farrell), and daughter, Keisha (Zaria Brown), all arrive and help her prepare for the celebration. Each actor did a fantastic job, and it was incredibly entertaining to watch these characters prepare for this party. The show quickly turns into an intense discussion as the audiences realizes these characters are being watched by another group of characters. This normal Black family has a group of white onlookers observing their every move. After one of these characters proposes a question, some members of this group begin throwing out a slew of racist remarks, stereotyping them, and more. Suze (Kaia Rae Bravo), is determined to prove to the others that their statements are wrong and racist, though it becomes clear she has her own biases. Jimbo (Todd Miller), Mack (Bradley Santos), and Betts (Misha Ritter Polomsky), are the other characters in the group. Each of these actors also did a great job in their respective roles, though some things they do and say are rather hard to watch and hear - which is the point of this show.

I don't want to spoil things for you, but this show takes all of these concepts and issues and makes the audience take a hard look at themselves as the viewers of this play. It is a timely story, and one that I think is incredibly important. The show is telling viewers, and especially white viewers, that they should assess the biases and sterotypical judgments they have, and dismantle how they watch and press their ideas onto people of color. It is a much bigger picture and commentary on society and the impact of the white gaze, and it is a learning experience for the audience on what it means for everyone to be viewed fairly.

The creative team for this production includes direction by Brett Marston, scenic design by Gabrielle Lansden and Technical Director Jonathon Johnson, costumes by Alena Stevenson, and lights and props by Steven Michael Kennedy. The show was very cohesive, thanks to this creative team.

The play is bold and thought-provoking, and I think it is incredibly captivating. I absolutely suggest checking it out while it is playing at The Lab.

