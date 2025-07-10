Review: ANNIE at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Palm's production of ANNIE tells the classic story of the orphan girl determined to find her parents who instead finds a new family.

This production of ANNIE has two actors splitting each orphan track, including Annie herself. At my performance, I saw the "Yellow Team," and Addie Jaymes played Annie. She did a truly terrific job. I really enjoyed her portrayal of Annie's positive spirit and her relationship with Oliver Warbucks (Mychal Leverage). Leverage was also fantastic as Warbucks; I thoroughly enjoyed both of their performances. Heidi-Liz Johnson plays Miss Hannigan, and she was fabulous. Grace Farrell, Warbucks's assistant (or perhaps something more...), is played by Moriel Behar, and she was also wonderful. I appreciate how thoughtful her character is, and this was nicely portrayed. It was a very strong cast overall, with fantastic vocals and great dancing, and I thought the orphan girls were especially great. I also have to mention Teegan, the sweet dog who played Sandy at my performance. As someone who loves dogs, I loved seeing her on stage.

ANNIE at Broadway Palm was directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, and she did a lovely job as always. Other creative team members include Scenic Designer Robert Kovach, Technical Director Cody O'Dell, Lighting Designer Russell Thompson, Video Wall Designer Chris McCleary, Sound Designer/Technical Manager Abbey Dillard, Musical Director Loren Strickland, Costume Designer John P. White, Props Designer Laine Henry, Stage and Deck Manager Sean Rodrigo Royal, and Artistic Producer/Casting Brian Enzman. Each did a nice job bringing this classic, well-known show to life. I especially enjoyed the costuming in this production, and I thought the set transitions moved nicely.

ANNIE has a lot of songs that everyone knows and loves - "Maybe," "Tomorrow," "It's the Hard Knock Life," "N.Y.C.," "You're Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile," and many more. It's always nice to hear these beloved songs and see all of the fun musical numbers performed on stage, and Broadway Palm more than did justice to them.

Broadway Palm's production of ANNIE is done very well. It's a fun, heartwarming tale filled with some of the most well-known musical theatre songs. I recommend checking it out at Broadway Palm while it's playing. It is a family-friendly night out, complete with dinner; it is a perfect thing to do in the summer. For tickets and more information, follow the link below.

