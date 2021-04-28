Registration Open For Gulfshore Playhouse Education Summer Camps

Gulfshore Playhouse Education's STAR Academy will bring to life this summer a series of safe, theater camps for students ages 6-18. Registration is now open for City of Naples residents, and will open to the general public on April 15. The half-day and full-day camps provide a world-class and fun opportunity for students of all skill levels to learn from nationally recognized professional artists.

Not only will students learn about acting, singing and dancing, but the camps instill confidence, creativity and collaboration among our young leaders of tomorrow while sharpening skills in the performing arts.

Three summer camp programs, include:

- Broadway Bootcamp; June 14-18 (9 a.m. to noon), ages 6-8: "What Time Is It? Summer Time!" is a half-day introduction to musical theater program. Young performers can build confidence as they learn summer-themed songs and dance routines to selections from The Beach Boys, "High School Musical 2," "Teen Beach Movie" and more. Tuition is $250.

- "Junie B. Jones Jr. - The Musical"; rehearsals are June 21-July 9 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), performances are July 8-9, ages 8-13: This full-day program offers an immersive theater experience suited for both beginners and experienced performers. Students will learn musical theater techniques, and grow as performers and people. They will also make new friends as they rehearse and perform in this hilarious story about friendship and change featuring a tremendously loveable cast of characters and fun-filled songs inspired by the popular children's book series. Tuition is $750. No rehearsals on July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

- "Grease"; rehearsals are July 12-August 6 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), performances are August 5-8, ages 13-18: Limited roles are still available by audition-only for this student intensive production. Teens will receive musical theater training from professionals, have the opportunity to become part of a professional arts community and perform the iconic musical for friends and family. This energetic and electric musical comedy tribute to the age of rock 'n roll follows "greaser" Danny Zuko and new girl Sandy Dumbrowski and their cadre of pals as they sing and dance their way through high school. To audition, students must contact Steven Calakos, Director of Education for Gulfshore Playhouse at scalakos@gulfshoreplayhouse.org. No prior performance experience is required. Tuition is $1,000.

"Grease" is being directed by Calakos, an experienced elementary, middle and high school teacher, with more than a decade of experience in theatr education. Becky Timms of the original Broadway production of "Cats" and previous associate choreographer for the Tony Award-winning "Thoroughly Modern Millie," will choreograph the production. Michael Snyder, a trained pianist with a penchant musical theater and classical music, will serve as the Music Director.

"Junie B. Jones Jr. - The Musical" is being directed by Dann Dunn. An accomplished director, choreographer and dance captain, Dunn has created and maintained productions around the world with credits including Madison Square Garden, National and International Tours, Regional theater, Cruise Lines, live events, and television. Lisa Federico will serve as the Music Director. A longtime music teacher with the Collier County Public School, Federico is a veteran performer with numerous local performing arts organizations, and previously served as a music director for 16 years with a local nonprofit community theater.

Allison Scott, a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College with more than 10 years of experience dancing, choreographing, teaching and performing in New York, will choreograph "Junie. B. Jones."

Need-based scholarships are available through Kizze's Kids Scholarship Fund in honor of Patty and Jay Baker's beloved fur family member.

Gulfshore Playhouse's STAR Academy is committed to fostering Education programs that reflect the diverse population of Collier County. Students from underrepresented groups and diverse backgrounds with any level of acting experience are encouraged to participate.

COVID-19 safety procedures will be followed during the Gulfshore Playhouse Education summer programs. Student temperatures will be taken upon arrival, students will rehearse in groups of 10 or fewer, and students and staff will wear face coverings at all times.

To guarantee placement, complete the pre-registration form by visiting https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/education/star-academy/summer-2021-theatre-camps/.

For more information or inquiries about summer programs, contact Steven Calakos, at scalakos@gulfshoreplayhouse.org.