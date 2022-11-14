KEVIN JAMES: THE IRREGARDLESS TOUR Comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, February 10
Kevin James is an Emmy-nominated actor and comedian best known for his long-running sitcom The King of Queens.
Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10AM online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.
Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom.
The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show concluded its run in 2007 but continues to air daily in syndication across the country and around the world. James also starred in, and executive produced The Crew, a sitcom set in the world of NASCAR and is currently developing a single camera comedy (both for Netflix).
James brought his stand-up act to TV with Sweat the Small Stuff, a one-hour special for Comedy Central. Kevin James and Ray Romano executive produced and starred in the HBO Sports Special Making the Cut: The Road to Pebble Beach; a documentary about the Pebble Beach Pro Am Golf Tournament that was nominated for a Sports Emmy. His second comedy special Never Don't Give Up premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim.
James was the producer, co-writer, and star of the hit comedies Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2, Zookeeper, and Here Comes The Boom. James made his feature film debut in Columbia Pictures' Hitch starring opposite Will Smith, and starred alongside Adam Sandler in Pixels, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, and Hubie Halloween. He starred in the feature True Memoirs of an International Assassin for Netflix, the independent action thriller Becky, and starred in and produced Home Team for Netflix.
