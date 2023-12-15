Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Opens TheatreZone's Season Tomorrow Night!

The holiday musical features a talented cast of professional actors and young performers, singing holiday songs and showcasing lively dance routines.

Home for the Holidays opens Friday, Dec. 15 as the kick-off of Naples' TheatreZone's 2023-2024 season.

 

This year, the popular holiday musical features 10 kids ages five to 10 performing alongside eight professional actors, including Actors' Equity Association members. The cast performs holiday songs and lively dance routines choreographed by TheatreZone's Associate Artistic Director Karen Molnar Danni.

The ensemble includes TheatreZone favorites Robert Koutras (Rock of Ages, Bright Star); Alex Jorth (Copacabana, 9 to 5); Steven Geyer (Aida, Copacabana); Luke Danni (Mystery of Edwin Drood, Gypsy); Erica Sample (Rock of Ages, Escape to Margaritaville); Maya Senecharles (Heathers); Lindsey Walsh (Home for the Holidays), as well as Jennifer Wingerter, whom TheatreZone welcomes for her debut performance with the company.

 

The seven-piece band directed by Charles Fornara includes a new mix of classic holiday tunes with modern songs such as “Christmas Morning Feeling” from the movie Spirited, “Disco Santa” and a Blake Shelton-Gwen Steffani duet, "You Make it Feel Like Christmas."

 

Home for the Holidays will be performed on Friday and Saturday, December 15 and 16, at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, December 16 and 17, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $50 to $85, depending on seat selection

 

Home for the Holidays was created by TheatreZone's founding artistic director, Mark Danni, in 2016. “I wanted to create a fun and festive show to get everyone in the holiday spirit,” Danni said. “It's also our welcome to the seasonal residents of Southwest Florida returning for the winter and TheatreZone's 19th season.”

  

About TheatreZone

 

TheatreZone, celebrating its 19th season in 2023-2024, performs its musical productions in the intimate 250-seat G&L Theatre conveniently located in Naples at 13275 Livingston Road, between Pine Ridge and Vanderbilt Beach Roads, in a dedicated building nestled within the campus of the Community School of Naples.

 

TheatreZone's contract with the Actors' Equity Association ensures access to the best actors, singers, dancers, musicians, and stage management professionals from throughout the country. The nonprofit, 501(c)(3) was established in 2005 by Mark Danni and Karen Molnar Danni, who have both enjoyed successful careers on Broadway and Off-Broadway.

 

Visit Click Here for information and tickets or call the box office at 888-966-3352.

 

Follow TheatreZone on Facebook (TheatreZoneFL), on Instagram (Theatre.Zone), and on LinkedIn (TheatreZone).


