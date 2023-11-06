Experience Pink Floyd with FLOYD NATION at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Experience the Authentic Sound and Soul of Pink Floyd with FLOYD NATION on March 9, 2024

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Experience Pink Floyd with FLOYD NATION at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd to perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8PM. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 10 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Attending a Floyd Nation concert is so much more than listening to live music and watching a light show. This group delivers an authentic experience connecting them to their fans on a deep and soulful level. Some call it theater, others call it brilliant, and most say if you close your eyes you'll swear you're listening to Pink Floyd themselves.

Composed of a group of US-based musicians who are true fans of the music, Floyd Nation strives to carefully re-create the music, and more importantly the "feel" of Pink Floyd. They then deliver it with an impactful and highly personal experience.

Their concerts span a vast collection of albums such as The Wall, Dark Side of the Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here, Meddle and The Division Bell.

Floyd Nation embodies the art, legacy and spirit of Pink Floyd that conveys a deep respect for the music created by one of the most awe-inspiring bands to ever take the world stage.

When you attend one of Floyd Nation's live performances you'll be immersed in sound, lights, and lasers. You'll quickly develop an emotional connection to the group as they take you on an epic journey, bringing back your best memories of the greatest music ever created.

For more information visit: www.floydnation.live

“If you are a fan of Pink Floyd like me, you MUST experience Floyd Nation.”

- Jeff Seitz, Production Manager for Stewart Copeland of The Police

“By far the most accurate reproduction of Pink Floyd since Pink Floyd themselves. Amazing sound, amazing lights, and phenomenal laser show.”

- Erik Rubietta




RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
Experience THE CHER SHOW at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in January Photo
Experience THE CHER SHOW at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in January

Don't miss the Tony Award-winning musical, THE CHER SHOW, at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall from January 13-14, 2024. Experience the inspiring story of Cher's legendary career through 35 smash hits and dazzling costumes. Get your tickets now!

2
Tickets On Sale This Week For MRS. DOUBTFIRE at BBMann Photo
Tickets On Sale This Week For MRS. DOUBTFIRE at BBMann

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Fort Myers will go on sale Friday, November 3 at 10AM. 

3
Broadway Palm Kicks Off Their Concert Series With RAT PACK LIVE!  Photo
Broadway Palm Kicks Off Their Concert Series With RAT PACK LIVE! 

Broadway Palm kicks off their ever-popular Concert Series with RAT PACK LIVE! playing November 1 through 5, 2023. Head back in time with three of the best impersonators in the country as they hit the Broadway Palm stage with an energetic yet intimate Vegas lounge act.

4
Gulfshore Playhouse to Present WINTER WONDERETTES, a Festive Jukebox Musical Review Photo
Gulfshore Playhouse to Present WINTER WONDERETTES, a Festive Jukebox Musical Review

Get ready for a festive and interactive experience at Gulfshore Playhouse's Winter Wonderettes. Running at the Norris Center in Naples, FL, this jukebox musical review promises to fill your hearts with holiday joy. Don't miss this delightful quartet as they perform timeless Christmas classics in four-part harmony.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway Video
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Brahms Symphony No. 4 in Ft. Myers/Naples Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Brahms Symphony No. 4
Music & Arts Community Center (4/20-4/21)
Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in Ft. Myers/Naples Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5
Music & Arts Community Center (11/18-11/19)
The 39 Steps in Ft. Myers/Naples The 39 Steps
Arts Center Theatre (10/25-11/12)
THE GIN GAME in Ft. Myers/Naples THE GIN GAME
Florida Repertory Theatre (1/30-3/10)
Superior Donuts by Tracy Letts in Ft. Myers/Naples Superior Donuts by Tracy Letts
The Studio Players (10/27-11/12)
The Play that Goes Wrong in Ft. Myers/Naples The Play that Goes Wrong
The Naples Players (5/01-5/26)
The Producers in Ft. Myers/Naples The Producers
The Naples Players (3/13-4/07)
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE in Ft. Myers/Naples THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
Florida Repertory Theatre (10/24-11/12)
Misery in Ft. Myers/Naples Misery
The Laboratory Theater of Florida (10/20-11/12)
The Marvelous Wonderettes in Ft. Myers/Naples The Marvelous Wonderettes
The Naples Players (11/09-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You