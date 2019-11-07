BWW Review: SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN at The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

The Laboratory Theater of Florida's production of SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN, based loosely on the book of the same name by Dan Anderson and Maggie Berman, is a hilarious and surprising show.

The plot of the show revolves around Robyn, played by Madelaine Weymouth, who has to suddenly step in to host a book discussion after her boss dies. She's promised her boss's position, but only if she can successfully host said book discussion. She is most definitely not prepared for all of the drama and flamboyance of the author of the book being discussed, Dan, played by Steven Michael Kennedy. To make things even better, Robyn has a bit of a crush on the guy operating lights and sound, Stefan, played by Michael Andrew. Dan, of course, is inspired to try and help Robyn and Stefan get together. Though sex was very much a part of this show, it was about a lot more than just that, and I really enjoyed it.

I've seen Kennedy in a few productions now, and I must say, he is one of my favorite local actors. He brings so much personality to every role he portrays, and this one is no different. Not only is his humor spot-on, but he finds subtle ways to enhance his engagement with the audience and really capture their attention; from a simple rolling of his eyes to a flick of his wrist and much, much more, he knows how to bring to life a character you can't help but love.

Weymouth and Andrew also did an excellent job of showing the evolution from shy nervousness to heavy, much less subtle flirtation between their characters as Dan helps them open up on both personal and sexual levels. The straightforward and open quality of the plot, much in part because of Dan, allowed audiences to simply enjoy the show for what it is rather than focus on the idea of anything being "taboo" or "raunchy." It held many important lessons throughout it.

There is some audience participation involved in certain parts of this show, and that brought another level of humor and entertainment to it as you got to see how each audience member reacted to the tasks they were given as part of the show. It was definitely a fun production, and it's worth mentioning that this is the first licensed US production of this show. I recommend checking it out if you get the chance (please note it is intended for audience members 18 and older).

SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN is playing at The Laboratory Theater of Florida now through November 16; get your tickets soon! For more information and to buy tickets, check out http://www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com, or call their box office at (239) 218-0481. The Laboratory Theater of Florida is located at 1634 Woodford Ave, Fort Myers, FL, 33901.

Photo Credit: Tom Hall





