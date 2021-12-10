BWW Review: HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is filled with flashy costumes, catchy Christmas songs, and lots of high-energy dancing.

The cast includes Santa Claus (Victor Legarreta), Mrs. Claus (Bonner Church), Jelani Bell, Sarah Cammarata, Tim Canali, Natalie Carrera, Ashia Collins, Elizabeth D'Aiuto, Sami Doherty, Amy Fenicle, Elizabeth Flanagan, Jayar Garcia, Michael Motkowski, Jang Sang Rheu, Andrew Scoggin, Loren Stone, Asher Van Meter, and, at my performance, River Reed and Lauren Cruz. The cast did a great job singing and dancing their way through many classic Christmas songs. They kept the energy high and the environment fun the whole show. I particularly loved the tap numbers and thought they were perfect for the production. Santa also told many holiday jokes throughout the show, which added a sprinkle of humor.

Amy Marie McCleary, who directed and choreographed this production, did a wonderful job. There were so many fun musical numbers and quite a range of themes. It was incredibly entertaining. The bright and colorful costumes were designed by Mary Atkinson, with a spirited set design by Chris Peters, lighting design by Russell A. Thompson, sound design by Chris McCleary, and musical direction by Loren Strickland.

Though musical revues don't typically have much of a plot, I found that this show had several different storylines that came and went. It felt a bit disjointed in some parts because of this. But, it still held plenty of fun for the whole family and overall was very holly jolly.

If you're looking for something lighthearted and festive to do this holiday season with your family, check out HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS at Broadway Palm!

This holiday musical is playing now through December 25. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $50 to $75 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.