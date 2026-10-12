A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Host Hospitality Night at Gulfshore Playhouse

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Gulfshore Playhouse will host Hospitality Night on Tuesday, November 17, during the first preview performance of its 2026-2027 season production of A Christmas Carol.

Created to recognize the people who help shape the Naples community, Hospitality Night invites professionals from hotels and resorts, restaurants and bars, salons and spas, and retail establishments to enjoy an evening at the theatre as complimentary guests of Gulfshore Playhouse. The event offers a chance for those who spend their working lives welcoming others to step away from their daily responsibilities and experience the hospitality they extend to residents and visitors throughout the year.

The evening is made possible through the generosity of an anonymous donor who established Hospitality Night as a way to thank the individuals whose work helps make Naples such a special place to live and visit. The event is reserved specifically for hospitality professionals, is available by invitation and requires advance reservations. Seating is limited.

'Hospitality is at the heart of what makes Naples such a special place,' said Kristen Coury, Founder, CEO and Producing Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse. 'These are the people who welcome our guests, create memorable experiences and make visitors feel at home. We're thrilled to welcome them to Gulfshore Playhouse, give them an opportunity to enjoy an evening where they can simply sit back and be our guests, and share with them a fantastic production of A Christmas Carol.'

Adapted and directed by Coury, A Christmas Carol offers a brand-new interpretation of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday story. The production brings together Broadway and regional theatre artists to create a Victorian London filled with ghosts, holiday spirit and the enduring themes of generosity, compassion and community that make the story a holiday favorite.

Hospitality Night also offers guests an opportunity to experience the home of Gulfshore Playhouse, a 40,000-square-foot facility at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and First Avenue South. Now in its third season in the newly constructed theatre, Gulfshore Playhouse has established itself as Naples' home for professional theatre, producing Broadway-caliber work specifically for Southwest Florida audiences.

About Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theatre to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The work of Gulfshore Playhouse is inspired by a belief in the magic of theatre to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community.

Gulfshore Playhouse is now producing in the state-of-the-art Baker Theatre and Education Center. Located at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and 1st Avenue South, the gateway to downtown Naples, the facility houses a 350-seat mainstage theatre and a 125-seat studio space, in addition to numerous events, rehearsal, and educational spaces. Naming opportunities are still available.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse, visit www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 03 Hrs 13 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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