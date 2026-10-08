Spencer Roach Named Chair Of Florida Repertory Theatre's Board Of Directors

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Florida Repertory Theatre has announced the appointment of Spencer Roach as Chair of its Board of Directors. Roach brings a distinguished background in public service, military leadership, law, and community engagement to his new role with the nonprofit professional theatre company.

Roach assumes the chairmanship as the theatre enters its 29th season and continues its mission of producing professional theatre, expanding arts education, and enriching the cultural life of Southwest Florida.

“Florida Rep is more than a theatre; it is woven into the identity of downtown Fort Myers and the character of our community,” Roach said. “For nearly three decades, this organization has given Southwest Florida something that is increasingly rare: a place where people can put aside the distractions of everyday life, sit together in the same room, and share a story.

“In an increasingly divided and distracted world, those shared experiences matter. They remind us of what we have in common and help create the sense of community that brings us together. I am deeply honored to serve as Board Chair, and I look forward to working with our artists, staff, patrons, donors, and community partners to build on Florida Rep's remarkable legacy and ensure that this extraordinary institution remains an essential part of Fort Myers for generations to come.”

Florida Rep Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen welcomed Roach's appointment.

“I'm thrilled to have Spencer step into this role,” Longenhagen said. “He brings tremendous energy, integrity, and a genuine passion for this community, but what excites me most is his ability to bring people together around a shared vision. Florida Rep has an exciting future ahead of it, and having Spencer as our Board Chair gives me great confidence in where we're going and what we can accomplish together.”

Florida Rep Executive Director Chris Verrill also praised Roach's leadership and community connections.

“Strong board leadership is essential to sustaining Florida Repertory Theatre's work both onstage and throughout our community,” Verrill said. “Spencer's experience in public service and his deep commitment to Southwest Florida will be invaluable as we strengthen community partnerships and build support for the theatre's long-term success. I look forward to working with him to ensure Florida Rep continues to thrive for years to come.”

Roach served three terms in the Florida House of Representatives from 2018 to 2024, representing portions of Southwest Florida. During his legislative career, he chaired the Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee and served on committees focused on hurricane resiliency and recovery, children and families, education, and state affairs.

Prior to his legislative service, Roach completed a 20-year career on active duty with the United States Coast Guard. He began his military career as an enlisted member before earning an officer's commission and serving as a Judge Advocate. His Coast Guard service included assignments as a search-and-rescue coxswain and in support of counter-narcotics operations before transitioning to military legal service.

Roach graduated summa cum laude from Florida Gulf Coast University and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law. He remains active in Southwest Florida through community and nonprofit service, including involvement with Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida and the FGCU Alumni Association.

As Board Chair, Roach will work closely with Florida Rep's executive and artistic leadership, fellow board members, artists, staff, donors, and community partners to advance the theatre's mission, strengthen its long-term sustainability, deepen community engagement, and support its continued role as a vital cultural and educational resource for Southwest Florida.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 02 Hrs 11 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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