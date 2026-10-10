Review: 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL at Broadway Palm

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Broadway Palm begins its season with 9 to 5 the Musical a bittersweet choice after beloved legend Dolly Parton’s recent passing. The show opens with her on video introducing the three main characters: Violet played by Sarah Hayes, Doralee played by Emily Bacino Althaus, and Judy played by Nia Alsop.

We watch these three and the rest of the ensemble waking up and getting ready to go to work in the title song in front of a projected backdrop of clock faces worthy of Charlie Chaplin.

While these leading ladies are very different in personality, they have a few things in common. They’ve been passed over, discarded, or underestimated, but have managed to retain their sense of hope for better conditions. Dolly Parton’s own persona shows clearly through her lyrics.

Before long, the ladies get their chance to change the status quo. Their fantasies on how to achieve this are great fun.

The villain of the piece is Mr. Franklin Hart, Jr., the boss. Jacob Medich who brought such gravitas to prior roles here as Tevye and Old Deuteronomy throws himself, literally, into this role of the lecher-in-chief.

Somehow, I always really get the biggest kick out of the performer who has a lesser role and manages to steal the scene. In this production, it’s Regan Blair as Roz. Her song about her devotion to the boss who pays her no mind is delicious.

I also liked Hayes envisioning becoming the CEO, backed by the gentlemen of the ensemble in a Bob Fossey-esque number, “One of the Boys.”

That snappy choreography by Amy Marie McCleary is matched by her clever direction. I particularly liked the scene changes.

This show also introduces a new Musical Director, Lucas Colon.

The finale brings back the real Dolly on video again, a sweet touch, to give us an epilogue of what became of each of the main characters.

In the end, one of Parton’s songs gives particularly apropos advice for today, if you don’t like what’s going on around you— “Change It.”

The show runs through November 14. For tickets call 239.278.4422. (I wouldn’t wait too long. This looks to be a very popular production.)

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