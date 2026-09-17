Cast Set for THE WORLD GOES ROUND at Gulfshore Playhouse
Performances will run October 20 through November 22 in the Struthers Studio.
Gulfshore Playhouse has revealed the cast of The World Goes 'Round, a celebration of the music of Tony Award-winning songwriting team John Kander and Fred Ebb, running October 20 through November 22 in the Struthers Studio.
Kander and Ebb's songs have become part of the American musical theatre canon. Together, they created the scores for Cabaret and Chicago, as well as music for the films Funny Lady and New York, New York. Their best-known songs include 'Cabaret,' 'Maybe This Time,' 'Mr. Cellophane,' 'All That Jazz,' and the iconic 'New York, New York.' The World Goes 'Round brings many of these familiar songs together in a fast-paced musical revue that moves from comedy and romance to heartbreak and resilience.
Featuring five performers, The World Goes 'Round brings together Galyana Castillo, Alanna J. Smith, Chessa Metz, Matthew Michael Janisse, and Jacquez D.L. Linder-Long for an intimate journey through the music of Kander and Ebb.
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