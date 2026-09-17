Cast Set for THE WORLD GOES ROUND at Gulfshore Playhouse

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Gulfshore Playhouse has revealed the cast of The World Goes 'Round, a celebration of the music of Tony Award-winning songwriting team John Kander and Fred Ebb, running October 20 through November 22 in the Struthers Studio.

Kander and Ebb's songs have become part of the American musical theatre canon. Together, they created the scores for Cabaret and Chicago, as well as music for the films Funny Lady and New York, New York. Their best-known songs include 'Cabaret,' 'Maybe This Time,' 'Mr. Cellophane,' 'All That Jazz,' and the iconic 'New York, New York.' The World Goes 'Round brings many of these familiar songs together in a fast-paced musical revue that moves from comedy and romance to heartbreak and resilience.

Featuring five performers, The World Goes 'Round brings together Galyana Castillo, Alanna J. Smith, Chessa Metz, Matthew Michael Janisse, and Jacquez D.L. Linder-Long for an intimate journey through the music of Kander and Ebb.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 10 Hrs 08 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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