Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Paris Opera Will Take Action Against Racism and Work For Diversity Within its Company

The Paris Opera has published a 66-page report on diversity at its company, focusing on the Ballet.

Feb. 9, 2021  
Paris Opera Will Take Action Against Racism and Work For Diversity Within its Company

The Paris Opera has published a 66-page report on diversity at its company, focusing on the Ballet, following an open letter written by five Black members of the company last year, The New York Times reports.

The company's artistic director, Alexander Neef, said he will take action to deal with racist caricatures in classic ballet productions.

"There will be no blackface, or yellowface," Neef said, noting that works like "La Bayadère" and "The Nutcracker" will remain, with possible further changes in choreography and costumes. Additionally, there will be efforts to increase the number of dancers of color.

He believes that this reform will take time to implement but assures, "This is not the end, it's the beginning."

In addition to the issues with the ballet itself, the report also called on the Paris Opera Ballet School to overhaul its admission processes to increase diversity, not just among the dancers, but among the musicians, librettists and other artists who work there, and in the company's technical and administrative staff.

"We're not here promoting a climate of censorship, or dictatorial actions from the leadership," Neef said. "The whole point of this initiative is we want to put on opera and ballet by 21st-century artists for 21st-century audiences."

Read more on The New York Times.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet
Ali Ewoldt
Ali Ewoldt
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kyle Taylor Parker

Related Articles View More France Stories   Shows
Chorus Master Of Dutch National Opera Appointed At The Opéra National De Paris Photo

Chorus Master Of Dutch National Opera Appointed At The Opéra National De Paris

Opéra National de Paris Cancels IL TROVATORE Photo

Opéra National de Paris Cancels IL TROVATORE

Théâtre des Champs-Elysées Presents Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxemb Photo

Théâtre des Champs-Elysées Presents Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg

Galerie Frank Elbaz Announces The Selection Of Ketuta Alexi-Meskhishvili For The Louis Roe Photo

Galerie Frank Elbaz Announces The Selection Of Ketuta Alexi-Meskhishvili For The Louis Roederer Discovery Award 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • Lakewood Center Continues Art in the Bubble Zoom Lecture Series
  • Broadway Rose Opens Its 30th Anniversary Season With THE STORY OF MY LIFE
  • Portland Playhouse And The Triggered Project Present TRIGGERED LIFE: A REQUIEM OF HEALING
  • A Leap Above Dance Studio Joins Existing Lawsuit Challenge Mass Gathering Limits